Karnataka: High Court Orders ₹75,000 Monthly Maintenance In Rape Case Involving BJP Leader's Son
The order was issued by a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna while granting an interim stay and posted the matter on June 5.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed Krishna J Rao, son of BJP leader Jagannivas Rao from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, to pay ₹75,000 per month as maintenance to a 21-year-old woman and her child in a rape case based on an alleged promise of marriage.
The order was issued on Friday by a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing a petition filed by the accused seeking to quash the case registered against him. The court expressed strong displeasure over the allegations, observing that the life of the young woman had been severely affected.
As part of the interim relief, the court stayed further proceedings in the case, subject to the condition that the accused pays the monthly maintenance amount within a week and continues to do so regularly thereafter.
The court also directed the victim, her family, and relatives to refrain from speaking to the media regarding the case during the pendency of the proceedings.
During the hearing, the victim's counsel submitted that the accused and the woman were in a relationship during their student years, and that he allegedly had repeated physical relations with her on the promise of marriage, which resulted in the birth of a child.
The counsel highlighted the financial hardship faced by the victim's family, noting that her mother works as a housekeeper while her father is a daily wage worker.
The government counsel further informed the court that there were claims of a proposal involving a financial settlement linked to marriage and subsequent divorce, which was strongly denied by the accused’s counsel.
Objecting to media coverage, the accused's lawyer argued that ongoing reportage was affecting the family, given their political background, and requested restrictions. After hearing all parties, the court granted an interim stay on further proceedings and posted the matter for the next hearing on June 5.
Also read:
- Give Marks, Not Grades For Third Languages In 2025-26 SSLC Exam: HC Orders Karnataka Government
- Karnataka HC Orders Notice To Siddaramaiah, His Wife Over Plea Against 'B' Report In MUDA Case