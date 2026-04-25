ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: High Court Orders ₹75,000 Monthly Maintenance In Rape Case Involving BJP Leader's Son

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed Krishna J Rao, son of BJP leader Jagannivas Rao from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, to pay ₹75,000 per month as maintenance to a 21-year-old woman and her child in a rape case based on an alleged promise of marriage.

The order was issued on Friday by a bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna while hearing a petition filed by the accused seeking to quash the case registered against him. The court expressed strong displeasure over the allegations, observing that the life of the young woman had been severely affected.

As part of the interim relief, the court stayed further proceedings in the case, subject to the condition that the accused pays the monthly maintenance amount within a week and continues to do so regularly thereafter.

The court also directed the victim, her family, and relatives to refrain from speaking to the media regarding the case during the pendency of the proceedings.