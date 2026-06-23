ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | 'Unfortunate To Denigrate Nehru': Karan Singh Draws Parallel With Modi, Warns Of Resentment Over J&K Statehood Delay

Srinagar: Veteran political leader and Jammu & Kashmir's last Sadr-e-Riyasat (head of the state), Dr Karan Singh, has drawn a striking parallel between Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Narendra Modi's 12-year rule, while calling attempts to denigrate India's first prime minister as 'unfortunate'.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Singh said PM Modi commands respect in other countries in the same way Nehru did.

The 95-year-old Congress veteran spoke to ETV Bharat at Karan Mahal, the expansive mansion overlooking Dal Lake in Srinagar that served as Raj Bhawan for 16 years when Singh served as the last Sadr-e-Riyasat before the post was abolished in 1965.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q: What changed within you after the instrument of accession was signed by your father Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947?

Karan Singh: I was flown away to the USA for medical treatment at that time. I was 16 and can't remember having particularly strong emotions regarding the instrument of accession. But I felt relief that planes started arriving in Srinagar. Otherwise, raiders had reached Srinagar's Shalteng.

Q: What are your memories of the events that unfolded?

Karan Singh: Many events were unfolding across India. Unfortunately, I was in a wheelchair because of my hip issue and was not very active that time. I recall very clearly when I was at Doon School, where riots started, and the entire Pakistan episode took place. I remember reading about it, the Congress committee and the role of Lord Mountbatten. But as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the situation had become quite desperate because the kabalis (raiders) had reached the airport. Poonch was also on the boil.

Q: Several historians have documented that over 4.5 lakh people were killed in Jammu during the events that unfolded around the partition. What actually happened?

Karan Singh: I think it is an exaggeration. Mirpur had fallen into the hands of Pakistan. People were massacred, women were raped. Survivors from that place reached Jammu, and there was some reaction. Maybe there were some riots in Jammu. I am not justifying any kind of rioting, but maybe some rioting took place that time. I am sure it was not near the figure that is being quoted.

Q: PM Narendra Modi shared your article highlighting the transformative changes across sectors. Looking back over nearly eight decades of public life, what distinguishes this period from previous phases of India's development?

Karan Singh: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the predominant figure when India achieved independence. He was my mentor and political guru from 1949 till his death in 1964. Our correspondence is being published by Oxford University Press. It was a different time. All through these years, I have been in touch with every Prime Minister, and all tried to build India in their own way. But whether they succeeded or not is another question.

Interestingly, Jawaharlal Nehru and Narendra Modi have a sort of parallel career though ideologically divergent. Both won elections thrice. Nehru was very popular and followed by lakhs of people, and so is Modi. He was greatly revered and respected abroad. The same is with Modi.

Q: There are a lot of questions being raised against Jawaharlal Nehru now?

Karan Singh: It is very unfortunate that an attempt is being made to denigrate Jawaharlal Nehru. None had an idea of the tremendous problems following the partition. Winston Churchill said India would break into two pieces once the British leave. But the country did not break due to two people- Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhai Patel. These two people kept the ship of State steady. To denigrate either of them, particularly Jawaharlal Nehru, is entirely wrong. You may not agree with him on everything. In the same way, people may not agree with everything Modi ji does. But does that mean he should be denigrated? Nehru fulfilled a historic role in keeping India together and making India a democratic republic.

Q: You recently described Kheer Bhawani shrine as a symbol of Kashmir's composite culture. At a time when Kashmiri Pandits largely remain migrants, what practical steps do you believe are needed to revive that spirit of coexistence?

Karan Singh: Not all Kashmiri Pandits can be looked at as migrants. Some of them are very well settled in India and abroad. They are an extremely intelligent and hardworking community. They are not going to sit around refugee camps. There are still some refugees in camps near Jammu. But the majority of Kashmiri Pandits have made alternative arrangements. If they want to come back, it is a good thing. But how many will want to come back is a big question. Two generations have passed (since 1990), and younger people have no particular love or interest in coming back. But they are always welcome. Every successive government has made statements that they will be given all facilities if they come back. The decision on return lies with Kashmiri Pandits.

Q: Not the government?