Kapurthala Woman Missing From Sikh Jatha That Went To Pakistan On Guru Nanak Jayanti
Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Amenpur village in Dakkakhana Tibba of Punjab's Kapurthala district, had left her immigration form incomplete before entering Pakistan.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Amritsar: A Sikh woman from Punjab, who had gone on pilgrimage to Pakistan with a Sikh group on November 4, has gone missing. Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Amenpur village in Dakkakhana Tibba of Pubjab's eastern district of Kapurthala, was found missing when the group of Sikh pilgrims, who had gathered from different states of India to visit various shrines in Pakistan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, returned to India on Friday, after their 10-day trip.
According to the records of the Indian immigration centre at the Attari border, Sarabjit had left for Pakistan via the crossing on November 4 with a group of 1,932 Sikh pilgrims.
According to the pilgrims, some of them had returned early. Four members of their jatha, including acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, as well as three women, were the first to return, as they had received news of someone at home who had fallen ill.
Subsequently, when another pilgrim, Sukhwinder Singh, died from heart attack while visiting Gurdwara Sri Rori Sahib in Eminabad, his companion Hardeep Singh had also returned home with the dead body. But when the jatha returned to India today, there were 1,922 pilgrims in it, and Sarabjit was missing.
According to information received from Pakistani immigration authorities, Sarabjit had left her basic information incomplete in the form she had filled before entering Pakistan. She hadn't even mentioned her nationality or entered her passport number.
On November 4, the group had departed from the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) office in Amritsar with great enthusiasm and chants of 'Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal'.
They visited several sacred Sikh shrines, including gurudwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and other historic gurudwaras like gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur and gurudwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad.
Earlier, the government had granted permission to travel to Pakistan following an appeal by the SGPC, after initially restricting it due to security reasons in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. Before leaving, the SGPC president had said this pilgrimage, organised on the occasion of Prakash Purab, represents "the spiritual unity of the Sikh community" and serves as a reminder of Guru Nanak's teachings of peace and harmony.
