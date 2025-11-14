ETV Bharat / bharat

Kapurthala Woman Missing From Sikh Jatha That Went To Pakistan On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Amritsar: A Sikh woman from Punjab, who had gone on pilgrimage to Pakistan with a Sikh group on November 4, has gone missing. Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Amenpur village in Dakkakhana Tibba of Pubjab's eastern district of Kapurthala, was found missing when the group of Sikh pilgrims, who had gathered from different states of India to visit various shrines in Pakistan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, returned to India on Friday, after their 10-day trip.

According to the records of the Indian immigration centre at the Attari border, Sarabjit had left for Pakistan via the crossing on November 4 with a group of 1,932 Sikh pilgrims.

According to the pilgrims, some of them had returned early. Four members of their jatha, including acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, as well as three women, were the first to return, as they had received news of someone at home who had fallen ill.

Subsequently, when another pilgrim, Sukhwinder Singh, died from heart attack while visiting Gurdwara Sri Rori Sahib in Eminabad, his companion Hardeep Singh had also returned home with the dead body. But when the jatha returned to India today, there were 1,922 pilgrims in it, and Sarabjit was missing.