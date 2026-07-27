Kapil Sibal Pledges Rs 1 Crore Legal Aid Fund To Protect CJP Students
Sibal also alleged that the government stokes Hindu-Muslim tensions in the country, giving a communal colour to any issue.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday announced financial support for the Cockroach Janata Party’s initiative and said he would contribute Rs 1 crore to the legal aid fund.
Addressing a press conference alongside CJP spokespersons Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal stated that the government has promised to withdraw the cases filed against students following the lathi-charge incident. However, efforts are also needed to protect the CJP and the students regarding these cases, he added.
“I will contribute ₹1 crore to the CJP for this protection,” he said. Sibal remarked that the CJP protest was an organic movement. According to him, a vast number of students participated in it, and it is a movement aimed at transforming the country's system.
“That is why I will assist them. While I did not join the protest physically, I will provide financial support of ₹1 crore and appeal to other lawyers to contribute towards their protection as well,” he added.
Sibal alleged that the government stokes Hindu-Muslim tensions in the country, giving a communal colour to any issue. “We must not allow this to happen; hence, I am extending my support. I will assist them with other legal matters wherever my help is required,” he pointed out.
Sibal further stated that he would play no role in how the CJP utilises these funds and his contribution is limited to the donation itself. He has made the announcement, and the decision on how to use the funds rests entirely with them.
Sibal noted that although the CJP has engaged in talks with the government to have the cases against students withdrawn—which would bring them relief—if the cases are not dropped, they will have to fight to get the FIRs quashed.
Meanwhile, CJP chief spokesperson Sourav Das stated that while the government had spoken of withdrawing the cases, no formal order has been issued yet. “We have been given until Tuesday and are awaiting the outcome,” Das added.
Das expressed concern that the government might—as it has done in the past—target and harass specific individuals after the agitation ended by filing legal cases against them. “We are making continuous efforts to prevent this. We are also receiving reports that FIRs are being registered in various states across the country where protests were held in support of our movement. We appeal to lawyers nationwide to come forward and assist us. Anyone willing to help should connect with us. We are creating a database for legal aid, and interested lawyers can visit our website to provide their details,” he added.
Das said the CJP has launched a website to gather evidence against police and paramilitary personnel involved in violence. “We urge people to upload footage of brutality to the website. Based on this evidence, we will file FIRs against the implicated personnel, approach the courts, and fight to ensure their accountability,” he added.
Ashutosh Ranka, spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party, stated that during talks with the government, it was agreed that an order to withdraw cases against all students would be issued by Tuesday. However, if the government fails to issue the order and withdraw the cases by Tuesday, the Cockroach Janta Party will once again resort to agitation and stage protests.