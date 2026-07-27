ETV Bharat / bharat

Kapil Sibal Pledges Rs 1 Crore Legal Aid Fund To Protect CJP Students

New Delhi: Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday announced financial support for the Cockroach Janata Party’s initiative and said he would contribute Rs 1 crore to the legal aid fund.

Addressing a press conference alongside CJP spokespersons Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal stated that the government has promised to withdraw the cases filed against students following the lathi-charge incident. However, efforts are also needed to protect the CJP and the students regarding these cases, he added.

“I will contribute ₹1 crore to the CJP for this protection,” he said. Sibal remarked that the CJP protest was an organic movement. According to him, a vast number of students participated in it, and it is a movement aimed at transforming the country's system.

“That is why I will assist them. While I did not join the protest physically, I will provide financial support of ₹1 crore and appeal to other lawyers to contribute towards their protection as well,” he added.

Sibal alleged that the government stokes Hindu-Muslim tensions in the country, giving a communal colour to any issue. “We must not allow this to happen; hence, I am extending my support. I will assist them with other legal matters wherever my help is required,” he pointed out.

Sibal further stated that he would play no role in how the CJP utilises these funds and his contribution is limited to the donation itself. He has made the announcement, and the decision on how to use the funds rests entirely with them.