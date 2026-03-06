ETV Bharat / bharat

'Cannot Revert To Nations Believing Might Is Right': Kapil Sibal Condoles Khamenei's Assassination

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said there has been a “slow dismantling” of the rule-based global order in the last couple of years, which is not good for global peace. Days after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint strike on Tehran by the US and Israel, Sibal visited the Iranian Embassy here and signed the condolence book.

Speaking with reporters, the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said, “I’ve come here to pay my heartfelt, deepest condolences over the manner in which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated.” “I personally believe, and I’m sure every nation believes, that conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and not through the use of weapons of mass destruction, and that it is necessary to do so to preserve the global order,” Sibal said.

In fact, after World War-II, the global community decided to forge a rule-based global order, he said. “But I think, unfortunately, in the last couple of years, there has been a slow dismantling of that rule-based global order. That's not good for global peace, or for any nation, because we cannot revert to a situation where nations believe that might is right, that is the law of the jungle,” Sibal said.