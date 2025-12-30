Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood Announce Delhi Assembly Winter Session Dates, Promise Open Debate On Pollution
Also promise CAG reports on "Sheesh Mahal", DJB, corruption, as both ministers attack AAP over "school teachers being assigned to count stray dogs" claim.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved holding the Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from January 5 to January 8, 2026. Afterwards, Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood held a press conference at the Secretariat to share the information, and address the issue raised by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that government school teachers have been assigning to count stray dogs in the city-state.
Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, who holds several portfolios including Law and Labour, stated that the Winter Session of the Assembly will be held for four days, starting January 5. He added that along with other important proposals to be brought forward by the government during the session, a detailed and open discussion will be held on the issue of pollution.
Mishra said the government itself will bring forward a proposal on environment and pollution, in which, the situation over the past 20 years will be presented in the House, along with scientific reports on Delhi's pollution. An open discussion will also be held on pollution-related shortcomings and future action plans. All parties will be given an opportunity to present their views, he also said.
Mishra Promises CAG Reports, Targets AAP Leaders
Mishra also said that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG's) report on the Chief Minister's residence built during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister, which the BJP popularised as "Sheesh Mahal", will also be presented in this Assembly session.
The CAG report on the Delhi Jal Board will also be tabled, along with a CAG report on corruption in the functioning of Delhi government universities.
Mishra targeted AAP leaders, saying they have now become symbols of politics based on lies. Corruption, commission-taking, theft, and looting will no longer be tolerated in Delhi, he said, adding that strict action will be taken against any officer who accepts bribes or engages in corruption, in the same way two officers were suspended on Monday evening. He was referring to the Delhi government suspending two revenue department officials — the sub-registrar of Kapashera and the tehsildar of Mehrauli — following a series of complaints and allegations of corruption against both.
AAP Spread Lies To Disrupt Delhi's Social Fabric: Sood
Thereafter, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood took over, calling out AAP leaders for "spreading lies on social media to disrupt the social fabric of Delhi". He claimed that a coordinated social media campaign was launched on Monday, which claimed that Delhi government school teachers had been assigned to count stray dogs, "which is completely false".
"I challenge the AAP to immediately make public any order or circular assigning teachers to count dogs. Otherwise, they should publicly apologise to the people of Delhi for spreading lies," said Sood.
The Education Minister also said that AAP tried to plant administrative chaos by spreading lies regarding the suspension of the tehsildar and the sub-registrar. Questioning the Opposition party, Sood said, "Why does AAP have so much affection for corrupt individuals? During AAP rule, corruption was rampant in these offices. Now that CM Rekha Gupta's government is taking action against this corruption, the AAP is standing in support of the corrupt."
Sood further said that around Christmas, AAP had also tweeted falsely that the Delhi government had ordered schools to take action against children who come dressed as Santa Claus. He said, "If AAP has any such order, why aren't they making it public? The AAP also deliberately spread confusion over matters regarding the DSSSB (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board), even though around 16,000 children have passed through DSSSB in 2022. This exposes AAP's administrative incompetence and failure."
The Education Minister added, "The people of Delhi have rejected AAP's so-called education model, along with its Education Minister, CM, and alleged Bharat Ratna contenders in the elections. I strongly condemn AAP's politics of fraud, forgery, and lies. Even 10 months after their electoral defeat, AAP is unable to accept that it has lost all its political ground."
Sood finally said, "Spreading lies without evidence, then running away, won't restore AAP's credibility. Neither has AAP done any concrete work on education in Delhi, nor developed Delhi at an administrative level. They resorted to politics of accusations, relying solely on lies and noise."
Also Read:
- Delhi Govt Denies Claims Of Teachers Being Deployed For Stray Dog Count
- Gallows Row: Delhi Assembly Says Kejriwal, Sisodia 'Not Cooperating' With Privileges Committee
- Environmentalists Call For Elimination Of Delhi Pollution Source
- Dense Fog Delays Flights And Trains In North India; Advisory Issued, Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Enters ‘Severe’ Category