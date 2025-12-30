ETV Bharat / bharat

Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood Announce Delhi Assembly Winter Session Dates, Promise Open Debate On Pollution

New Delhi: A Delhi Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved holding the Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from January 5 to January 8, 2026. Afterwards, Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood held a press conference at the Secretariat to share the information, and address the issue raised by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that government school teachers have been assigning to count stray dogs in the city-state.

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, who holds several portfolios including Law and Labour, stated that the Winter Session of the Assembly will be held for four days, starting January 5. He added that along with other important proposals to be brought forward by the government during the session, a detailed and open discussion will be held on the issue of pollution.

Mishra said the government itself will bring forward a proposal on environment and pollution, in which, the situation over the past 20 years will be presented in the House, along with scientific reports on Delhi's pollution. An open discussion will also be held on pollution-related shortcomings and future action plans. All parties will be given an opportunity to present their views, he also said.

Mishra Promises CAG Reports, Targets AAP Leaders

Mishra also said that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG's) report on the Chief Minister's residence built during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister, which the BJP popularised as "Sheesh Mahal", will also be presented in this Assembly session.

The CAG report on the Delhi Jal Board will also be tabled, along with a CAG report on corruption in the functioning of Delhi government universities.

Mishra targeted AAP leaders, saying they have now become symbols of politics based on lies. Corruption, commission-taking, theft, and looting will no longer be tolerated in Delhi, he said, adding that strict action will be taken against any officer who accepts bribes or engages in corruption, in the same way two officers were suspended on Monday evening. He was referring to the Delhi government suspending two revenue department officials — the sub-registrar of Kapashera and the tehsildar of Mehrauli — following a series of complaints and allegations of corruption against both.