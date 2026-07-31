ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanwar Yatra 2026: Railways Introduces Special Trains, Coaches For Devotees

New Delhi: For lakhs of devotees undertaking the Shravani Mela annual pilgrimage, the Indian Railways has rolled out a series of passenger-friendly measures to make their journey safer and more convenient during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

Special trains, temporary stoppages at key pilgrimage stations, and additional coaches have been introduced in various railway zones to accommodate the festive rush from July 29 to August 29. In view of the expected surge in pilgrims, around 10,000 additional berths will be made available every day across trains, an official said.

The arrangements are aimed at ensuring devotees travel comfortably to and from Kanwar destinations while easing overcrowding and maintaining smooth movement of regular passengers throughout the yatra period.

Highlighting the extensive travel arrangements for Kanwar devotees, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, said, "Indian Railways has made elaborate preparations for the religious festival after carrying out a data-driven assessment of passenger demand. Based on the expected surge in pilgrim traffic, additional special trains and extra coaches have been planned to ensure devotees can travel safely, comfortably, and with greater ease during the Kanwar Yatra. We have decided to run around 52 pairs of trains and increased 142 additional coaches for the devotees,” he added.