Kanwar Yatra 2026: Railways Introduces Special Trains, Coaches For Devotees
North Western Railway is running 52 special trains while North Central Railway is operating services from Triveni Sangam to Khatu Shyam, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: For lakhs of devotees undertaking the Shravani Mela annual pilgrimage, the Indian Railways has rolled out a series of passenger-friendly measures to make their journey safer and more convenient during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.
Special trains, temporary stoppages at key pilgrimage stations, and additional coaches have been introduced in various railway zones to accommodate the festive rush from July 29 to August 29. In view of the expected surge in pilgrims, around 10,000 additional berths will be made available every day across trains, an official said.
The arrangements are aimed at ensuring devotees travel comfortably to and from Kanwar destinations while easing overcrowding and maintaining smooth movement of regular passengers throughout the yatra period.
Highlighting the extensive travel arrangements for Kanwar devotees, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, said, "Indian Railways has made elaborate preparations for the religious festival after carrying out a data-driven assessment of passenger demand. Based on the expected surge in pilgrim traffic, additional special trains and extra coaches have been planned to ensure devotees can travel safely, comfortably, and with greater ease during the Kanwar Yatra. We have decided to run around 52 pairs of trains and increased 142 additional coaches for the devotees,” he added.
The North Central Railway zone officials said that from Triveni Sangam to Khatu Shyam, special trains connecting faith, art, and culture will link heritage of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, offering seamless connectivity from City of Sangam to Khatu Shyam Dham.
These trains will cover major historical and tourist destinations including Prayagraj (Sangam and Anand Bhawan), Kanpur (Panki Dham), Agra (Taj Mahal), Mathura (Vrindavan and Govardhan), Alwar, Dausa (Sariska Tiger Reserve and Mehandipur Balaji), Jaipur (Amer Fort and Hawa Mahal), Ringas Junction (Shri Khatu Shyam Temple) and Sikar Junction (Shekhawati Havelis).
Similarly, Central Railway has announced that it will run 246 Ganpati special trains and 184 mixed specials with AC, Sleeper, unreserved coaches and 62 unreserved specials for devotees during the Ganpati festival in September. Under this, there will be 98 services from CSMT, 76 from LTT, 10 from Pune and 62 Unreserved Specials.
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