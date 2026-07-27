ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanwar Yatra: No Traffic Allowed On Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, Ganga Canal Road From Aug 4 To 12

Devotees walk on a road carrying Kanwars weighing 101 and 151 kg during the commencement of the annual 'Kanwar Yatra', in Haridwar on Saturday, July 11, 2026. ( ANI )

Muzaffarnagar: Major traffic curbs are set to be imposed on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road here in view of the Kanwar Yatra that is set to begin from July 30.

Police on Monday said the movement of heavy vehicles on the route will be restricted from July 30, while all vehicles will be banned on these routes from August 4 to August 12.

The Kanwar Yatra, during which lakhs of devotees fetch holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their hometowns, will be held from July 30 to August 11.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Atul Kumar Chaubey, according to PTI, said a section of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas during the yatra.

To ensure smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, the movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road will be restricted from July 30. A ban on all types of vehicles would be in place from August 4 to 12, he said.