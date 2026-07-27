Kanwar Yatra: No Traffic Allowed On Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, Ganga Canal Road From Aug 4 To 12
Police officials said heavy vehicle movement will be restricted from July 30, followed by a ban on all types of vehicles from August 4- 12.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: Major traffic curbs are set to be imposed on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road here in view of the Kanwar Yatra that is set to begin from July 30.
Police on Monday said the movement of heavy vehicles on the route will be restricted from July 30, while all vehicles will be banned on these routes from August 4 to August 12.
The Kanwar Yatra, during which lakhs of devotees fetch holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples in their hometowns, will be held from July 30 to August 11.
Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Atul Kumar Chaubey, according to PTI, said a section of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas during the yatra.
To ensure smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, the movement of heavy vehicles on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga Canal road will be restricted from July 30. A ban on all types of vehicles would be in place from August 4 to 12, he said.
District Magistrate Umesh Mishra told reporters that police divers will be deployed at all major bathing spots along the Ganga Canal road to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.
A temporary police station has been established at Rampur Tiraha on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway for the Kanwar Yatra.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjai Kumar said Sub-Inspector Subhash Chand will be the SHO of the temporary police station at Rampur Tiraha and around 20 police personnel will be posted there.
Thousands of Hindu devotees called Kanwariyas undertake Kanwar Yatra, mostly on foot, each year as a reflection of their devotion to Lord Shiva. The journey involves pilgrims travelling to holy towns like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, as well as Sultanganj in Bihar, to fetch sacred water from the Ganges River. The Kanwariyas then carry this holy water across hundreds of kilometres on foot to offer it at local Shiva temples.
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