ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanwar Mela Witnesses Record Arrival Of 4.80 Crore Devotees To Haridwar

Haridwar’s District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar participated in the religious activities marking the completion of the annual event on Tuesday. They performed Ganga puja and aarti while praying for the prosperity of the state and their district. They later visited the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal and sought blessings for the successful conduct of the Kanwar Mela.

Haridwar’s District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar participated in the religious activities marking the completion of the annual event on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

In the last one month, devotees had thronged Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar's main Ganga ghat, along with Kankhal, Jwalapur and surrounding areas round the clock. The increasing number of Dak Kanwariyas in the final days put heavy pressure on highways and major roads. These Kanwariyas collect Ganga water and travel back to complete the ritual jalabhishek (water offering) within 24 to 48 hours while maintaining a continuous non-stop relay or run so that the sacred pot never touches the ground.

Haridwar: The number of devotees arriving at Haridwar for the annual Kanwar Mela has touched a record figure of 4.80 crore this time, officials said on Tuesday. From the beginning of Sawan month to the end of the Mela, devotees of Lord Shiva turned up in unprecedented numbers to bathe at various Ganga ghats, including Har Ki Pauri and carry back Ganga Jal, reports Sachin Kumar.

"During the fair, the administration and the Police faced major challenges in managing traffic, controlling crowds and protecting the devotees. The Kanwar Mela is still continuing. People are arriving and worshipping at Shiva temples. There were no major accidents during the entire event. No complaints of Police misconduct were received. So far, the number of Kanwar pilgrims has reached 4.8 crore, and this figure may increase by evening," said Bhullar.

Haridwar’s District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar participated in the religious activities marking the completion of the annual event on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

The SSP stated that separate parking lots were created for the night departure of Dak Kanwar support vehicles and for smaller vehicles. Everyone worked together to make this fair a successful one. The Bairagi Camp parking lot was operated while strictly adhering to the stipulated time limits. He described the return of Dak Kanwars as a major challenge and said that this challenge was addressed through a well-planned strategy.

Meanwhile, Dixit disclosed that the majority of the pilgrims came to Haridwar in the last 15 days. All the administrative departments worked together, especially the Police, which played a crucial role.

"The Chief Minister has also continuously reviewed the Kanwar Mela and work has been carried out in accordance with the guidelines received from him. He wishes the officers and employees of all departments a successful Kanwar Mela. This year's Kanwar Mela has taught many lessons. Undoubtedly, preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela will be completed by learning from those challenges," he said.

During the last Kanwar Mela, approximately 4.48 crore pilgrims had arrived in Haridwar, a record that has been broken this time. Devotees are still arriving in Haridwar. Accurate figures will be available only by the evening and are estimated to exceed 5 crores.