Kanpur Struggles To Cleanse The Ganga: Authorities Race Against Time To Make River Fit For Bathing Before 2026 Magh Mela

Kanpur: Cleaning the Ganga remains a big challenge in the industrial city of Kanpur. The Municipal Corporation, Jal Nigam and District Administration are struggling to ensure that the Ganga waters become fit for bathing by the Magh Mela of 2026.

There are 14 drains that carry 79.4 million litres per day (MLD) of the city's sewage into the Ganges. ETV Bharat’s team had a firsthand experience of the filth that continues to flow into the river.

The team came across a drain near Atal Ghat whose dirty water was flowing into the Ganga. The white foam swirling in the waters was enough to illustrate the filth. A little further, the Ranighat drain was visible which again put a question mark over the river’s cleanliness.

Sources said that while the officials have been conveying to the government that the Ganga water in Kanpur is pollution-free, the reality is different as 79.4 MLD of contaminated water is discharged directly into the Ganga daily.

Jal Nigam officials claim that water from the untapped drains is treated and discharged into the Ganga. However, the amount of contaminated water reaching the Ganga is many times greater than the capacity of the treatment pumps.

Some time ago, the Jal Nigam officials had come out with a plan to tap the drains flowing into the Ganges. At that time, the entire project cost was estimated to be around Rs 60 crore. However, a new plan has been initiated to identify 14 untapped drains in the city and tap them at a cost at Rs 138 crore. Officials claim that the drains will be tapped within 18 months.

Regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), Ajit Kumar Suman said the Jal Nigam is solely responsible for ensuring that drain water doesn't flow into the Ganges.

In view of the Magh Mela, the UPPCB has already sent a notice to the Jal Nigam officials on November 6 listing all the untapped drains. They were instructed to take steps to prevent this water from flowing into the Ganges before the Magh Mela.