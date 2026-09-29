ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanpur Plane Crash: AAIB Issues Initial Report, Says Operator Did Not Comply With Flight Monitoring Norms

Wreckage of a twin-engine, four-seater training aircraft that crashed in a field near the banks of the Ganges River, killing the pilot and co-pilot, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, August 27, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Probe agency AAIB has issued the preliminary report into the fatal crash of Garg Aviation's twin-engine aircraft that killed two people last month and said the operator did not comply with flight monitoring norms.

AAIB has also suggested that aviation regulator DGCA should issue specific guidelines on procedures for flight data monitoring by Flying Training Organisations (FTOs).

A trainee pilot and an instructor were killed after Garg Aviation's twin-engine Tecnam P2006T trainer plane crashed at around 11:30 am on August 27. AAIB said that before the crash, no distress call was made by the aircraft, which was destroyed due to the impact.

The crash happened less than 20 minutes after the aircraft took off from Kanpur's civil aerodrome, which is an uncontrolled aerodrome managed and maintained by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In its seven-page preliminary report, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said it has been observed that Garg Aviation did not comply with the norms on monitoring of training in FTOs.

"When queried on flight data monitoring, the FTO stated that random monitoring of Garmin data was being carried out; however, no records of such monitoring were maintained, and there was no SOP defining how the monitoring was conducted or what exceedance limits were considered for it," AAIB said.

A Gramin data card is a kind of flight data recorder for small aircraft. Citing the preliminary findings, AAIB said it was necessary to issue interim safety recommendations and mentioned that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may issue directions to Garg Aviation and other FTOs to strictly adhere to the Flight Data Monitoring requirements.