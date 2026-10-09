ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanpur Ordnance Equipment Factory Manufactures Boots For Army To Suit Minus 50 degrees Celsius

Kanpur Ordnance Equipment Factory manufactures boots for sub-zero temperature. ( ETV Bharat )

​Kanpur: Soldiers working in sub-zero temperatures, particularly those deployed in the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, and the icy peaks of Ladakh, will no longer have to rely on foreign-made footwear as Kanpur’s Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) has produced boots for temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius.

The factory regularly manufactures special boots for soldiers deployed at the borders. The new boots will enable soldiers to work even at altitude of 20,000 feet above sea level and in snowy conditions.

Boots manufactured for subzero temperature by Kanpur Ordnance Equipment Factory. (ETV Bharat) The OEF in Kanpur, the state's industrial hub, has achieved the feat under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) mission, which is aimed at reducing India's dependence on foreign imports in the defense sector. The Army has placed an order worth ₹40 crore and initiated supply after approving special multipurpose military boots. The boots manufactured in Kanpur are priced at ₹25,000, nearly half the cost of ₹50,000 of imported varieties from Italy.