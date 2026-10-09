Kanpur Ordnance Equipment Factory Manufactures Boots For Army To Suit Minus 50 degrees Celsius
Kanpur Ordnance Equipment Factory manufactures boots for subzero temperature that will cost half the price of imported products from Italy.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Kanpur: Soldiers working in sub-zero temperatures, particularly those deployed in the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, and the icy peaks of Ladakh, will no longer have to rely on foreign-made footwear as Kanpur’s Ordnance Equipment Factory (OEF) has produced boots for temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius.
The factory regularly manufactures special boots for soldiers deployed at the borders. The new boots will enable soldiers to work even at altitude of 20,000 feet above sea level and in snowy conditions.
The OEF in Kanpur, the state's industrial hub, has achieved the feat under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) mission, which is aimed at reducing India's dependence on foreign imports in the defense sector.
The Army has placed an order worth ₹40 crore and initiated supply after approving special multipurpose military boots. The boots manufactured in Kanpur are priced at ₹25,000, nearly half the cost of ₹50,000 of imported varieties from Italy.
Dr Anil Ranga, CMD of Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), said that OEF has developed technology that is capable of fulfilling the footwear requirements of soldiers on a wide range of terrain. “ The factory has developed multipurpose shoes that were previously exclusively manufactured by an Italian company. Shoes that used to be imported from Italy for ₹50,000 are now being manufactured here at half the cost,” said Ranga.
“We are already supplying the Army with various types of footwear, including high-ankle boots. OEF has also received an order to manufacture hundreds of thousands of pairs of shoes this year.”
Earlier, three special shoe designs were also developed at OEF, which made them a hit among the troops. These included olive green boots, suede leather boots, and black leather boots.
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