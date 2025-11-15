ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanpur Medical College Removes Dr Shaheen's Name From Department Board, IMA Initiates Revocation

A CFSL team examines the site of the car explosion near the Red Fort during the ongoing investigation, in New Delhi on Wednesday ( IANS )

Kanpur: The Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College here has removed Dr Shaheen Sayeed's name from its pharmacology department board after her name emerged during the ongoing Delhi blast investigation, a senior official said on Saturday. The Indian Medical Association's Uttar Pradesh chapter has also begun the process to revoke the lifetime membership of Dr Sayeed.

The official, requesting anonymity, said the college decided to remove her from the board "as a precautionary measure" following inputs by the Delhi Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). It acted promptly to prevent any "misidentification or reputational impact," the official added.

Dr Sayeed headed the department from September 1, 2012, to December 31, 2013 and was succeeded by Dr Pooja Agarwal on January 1, 2014, another official confirmed.

Teams of the ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the GSVM campus on Friday and again on Saturday, inspecting the pharmacology department and seeking details about Dr Sayeed and individuals who may have remained in contact, officials said. Investigators also reviewed selected departmental documents, they said.