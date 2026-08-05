Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway Subsidence: NHAI Initiates Action Against Construction Company For 'Negligence'
NHAI penalizes PNC Infratech for negligence causing expressway subsidence, halts toll collection, initiates repairs, bans responsible officials, and appoints IIT experts for investigation.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Lucknow: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notice to PNC Infratech Limited, the construction company responsible for the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, and proposed declaring it a “non-performer” following last month’s road subsidence incident, citing negligence.
The NHAI has decided that no toll will be collected from commuters on the Expressway until the repair work is completed.
Vishal Gautam, NHAI Chief General Manager (Technical) and Regional Officer, said that the company could be barred from participating in future NHAI projects.
“Immediate repair work has commenced at the site where the road subsided, and instructions have been issued to conduct a technical assessment of the location,” he said. “The action has been initiated against all parties responsible for the deficiencies found in the expressway's construction,” he added.
A penalty of 2 per cent of the performance security has been imposed on the company for negligence, with proceedings underway to potentially ban the ‘Head of Pavement’ and other responsible employees for up to three years.
NHAI Takes Strict Action Against Concessionaire, Consultant and Officials on the Issue on Kanpur–Lucknow Expressway— PIBIndiaMoRTH (@PIBMoRTH) August 5, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/386Jz3KKIn@NHAI_Official@MORTHIndia@PIB_India
Additionally, NHAI is downgrading the company’s rating, barring it from acquiring new NHAI contracts or projects. The company must also repair the damaged section at its own expense, with estimated costs around Rs 3 crore.
Action against officials
The NHAI has also initiated action against officials responsible for negligence in the project's monitoring and supervision. Among those removed are Vivek Kumar Gupta, project manager for the construction agency; Surendra Kumar, team leader for the independent engineer; and Yatendra Kumar, resident engineer.
They have been barred from participating in any projects under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHAI, and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for a period of two years.
Additionally, the current Project Director, Nakul Prakash Verma, has been repatriated to his parent department. Chargesheets are being issued against both the current Verma and the former project director, Saurabh Chaurasia, during whose tenure the majority of the project's construction work was completed, regarding alleged negligence in the discharge of their duties.
A notice is also being issued to the project’s independent engineer, Theme Engineering Services Private Limited, proposing their ban from participating in future NHAI projects.
Meanwhile, a committee of pavement experts, led by Professor KS Reddy of IIT Kharagpur, has been appointed to conduct a detailed technical investigation. The panel will examine the root causes of the incident and recommend appropriate remedial measures.
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