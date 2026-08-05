ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway Subsidence: NHAI Initiates Action Against Construction Company For 'Negligence'

Lucknow: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notice to PNC Infratech Limited, the construction company responsible for the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, and proposed declaring it a “non-performer” following last month’s road subsidence incident, citing negligence.

The NHAI has decided that no toll will be collected from commuters on the Expressway until the repair work is completed.

Vishal Gautam, NHAI Chief General Manager (Technical) and Regional Officer, said that the company could be barred from participating in future NHAI projects.

“Immediate repair work has commenced at the site where the road subsided, and instructions have been issued to conduct a technical assessment of the location,” he said. “The action has been initiated against all parties responsible for the deficiencies found in the expressway's construction,” he added.

A penalty of 2 per cent of the performance security has been imposed on the company for negligence, with proceedings underway to potentially ban the ‘Head of Pavement’ and other responsible employees for up to three years.