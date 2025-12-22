ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Force Pilots Require Commitment, Rigorous Training, Strong Mindset: Retired IAF Air Marshal Diptendu Chowdhury

Choudhury said India has not yet fully understood and utilised air power effectively for the nations security and interests. He added, "Because India constantly faces threats at its borders, the role of the Army has been crucial, and will remain so. However, people are now beginning to understand the importance of air power, especially after they look at the armed forces of major countries around the world."

The Retired Air Marshal began by reiterating that becoming a IAF pilot is a high-risk profession. Fighter pilots' lives are often portrayed as glamorous in films, but the reality is quite different, requiring complete commitment, rigorous training, and a strong mindset.

Kanpur: At the two-day Kanpur Literature Festival at the Gaur Hari Singhania Institute, which ended on December 21, ETV Bharat caught up with an unlikely presence: Retired Air Marshal Diptendu Choudhury. In an exclusive and extensive conversation, he shared many details about flying Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft, and the life and responsibilities of a fighter pilot.

According to Choudhury, previously, air power only meant fighter and bomber aircraft. But with the advent of drones and missiles, the scope of air power has expanded. "Some people even say that pilots may no longer be needed, but this is incomprehensible. A country's security cannot be ensured solely with drones and missiles. Strategy is paramount, and the effective use of air power depends on it," he said, citing Iran as an example that recently, failed to defend itself from airborne attacks from the US and Israel, largely because it didn't have much airpower due to decades of sanctions.

He also highlighted the need for integration of all military wings under an unified command, because, as he said, on their own none of the forces can be as effective as when they work together.

The former ace advised young people to choose careers according to their interests. He said every young person should work in a field that interests them. He explained that his interest was in flying, which is why he chose Air Force as his profession.

"My goal was to excel in my profession. No soldier joins the Army solely for the sake of the country. It's after all his profession. Only if a young person has the passion to join the IAF, the desire to accept challenges, and a goal of personal achievement while serving the nation, should he move forward in this direction."