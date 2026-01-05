ETV Bharat / bharat

Kannur To Rajpath | Kerala's Women Khadi Weavers Invited For Republic Day Parade

Elizabeth told ETV Bharat, "When the first call came from the Khadi Commission, I assumed it was a routine meeting. It was only through subsequent orientation classes that we realised we would be travelling as honoured guests to witness the Republic Day parade celebrated by the nation."

Bindu has been working in the Khadi sector for 16 years, while Elizabeth has around 13 years of experience. They see this invitation as a New Year gift.

They are two of the total four people selected by the Khadi Commission from Kerala. They are employees of Cherupuzha Kundamthadam unit of the Payyannur Farka Gram Udyog Sangh in Kannur district.

Kannur: Dreams woven patiently over years through threads will culminate in witnessing the Republic Day parade for two Khadi weavers from Kerala's Kannur. Bindu and Elizabeth, who work with Payyannur Farka Grama Udyog Sangh , have received an invitation from Delhi to witness this year’s Republic Day parade in person.

Khadi is a sector that struggles amid challenges and meagre wages, she added. "A total of 57 workers are associated with the unit, including those who work from home doing yarn winding and those who come to the unit to weave. The wage is just Rs 70 per metre of cloth woven. Even so, their dedication and love for the craft keeps them going," said Elizabeth.

Bindu joined the Kundamthadam unit after working for a year at the Padichal unit. Though the sector is facing difficulties, both women say that they are happy with the work they do. "If wages are paid on time, it can be a good source of income. With good warp and yarn, it is possible to weave seven to eight metres a day," Bindu said.

Elizabeth (ETV Bharat)

Adding to the pride of this achievement is the fact that they weave the ‘Manila’ shirt fabric favoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fabrics woven at the Khadi centres in Padichal , Kundamthadam and Manjakad are all used for Manila shirt pieces. This special fabric is woven using yarns of three different colours. When the Prime Minister visited Kerala, the Manila fabrics presented to him as gifts were also handwoven here.

Bindu, her son Jishnu, who has completed an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course, along with Elizabeth and her husband George, are all excited about the trip. As they prepare to fly to Delhi on January 22, they are overjoyed at the chance to witness the Republic Day celebrations.

This recognition given by the nation to hardworking, ordinary workers is expected to give new energy to the Khadi sector itself.