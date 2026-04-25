Kannur Horror: Youth Slits Mother's Throat Over Drug Dispute, Surrenders At Police Station
Geethamma, 50, wife of Madathipparambil Thankachan, was an active member of BJP's women's wing, Mahila Morcha and ran a beauty parlour named Monalisa in Kelakam
Published : April 25, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Kannur: A 25-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother by slitting her throat following a heated argument over his drug addiction late Friday night in Peravoor near here.
The victim, 50-year-old Geethamma, wife of Madathipparambil Thankachan, was an active district committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s women's wing, Mahila Morcha and ran a beauty parlour named Monalisa in Kelakam. The incident took place at their residence in Thannikkunnu near Kolakkad around 10:30 pm.
According to police, Geethamma was alone at home with her son Christy at the time, as her husband was away. Christy, who had earlier enrolled for a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course in Bengaluru but discontinued his studies, had reportedly been battling severe substance abuse. Frequent disputes between the mother and son over his addiction had been reported.
On Friday night, another argument allegedly escalated, leading to the brutal killing. Police said the accused used a sharp weapon to slit his mother’s throat inside the bedroom.
In a surprising turn, after committing the crime, the accused did not attempt to flee. Instead, he stayed at the house, called a young neighbour, and later travelled pillion on the neighbour's scooter to the Kelakam police station, where he confessed to the crime and surrendered.
Police teams immediately reached the spot, conducted inquest proceedings, and shifted the body to Peravoor Taluk Hospital. The body will be handed over to the family after postmortem examination.
The gruesome incident has sent shockwaves through the quiet locality of Kolakkad. Geethamma is survived by her husband, the accused son, and daughter.
A detailed investigation is underway under the supervision of Peravoor DySP Chandramohan and Kelakam SHO Ithihas Thaha. Police have also indicated that they will probe the source of narcotics that may have contributed to the accused’s alleged substance abuse.
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