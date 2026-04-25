ETV Bharat / bharat

Kannur Horror: Youth Slits Mother's Throat Over Drug Dispute, Surrenders At Police Station

Kannur: A 25-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother by slitting her throat following a heated argument over his drug addiction late Friday night in Peravoor near here.

The victim, 50-year-old Geethamma, wife of Madathipparambil Thankachan, was an active district committee member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s women's wing, Mahila Morcha and ran a beauty parlour named Monalisa in Kelakam. The incident took place at their residence in Thannikkunnu near Kolakkad around 10:30 pm.

According to police, Geethamma was alone at home with her son Christy at the time, as her husband was away. Christy, who had earlier enrolled for a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) course in Bengaluru but discontinued his studies, had reportedly been battling severe substance abuse. Frequent disputes between the mother and son over his addiction had been reported.

On Friday night, another argument allegedly escalated, leading to the brutal killing. Police said the accused used a sharp weapon to slit his mother’s throat inside the bedroom.