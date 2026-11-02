Kannadiga Employment Row: KRV Continues IT Firms Visits Despite CM's Warning
Month-long statewide ‘Aagraha Abhiyan’ aims to examine local representation in private sector jobs; Narayana Gowda says campaign is for information gathering
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has launched a month-long statewide campaign demanding fair employment opportunities for Kannadigas in private companies operating in Karnataka.
On the second day of its ‘Aagraha Abhiyan’, more than 10 teams of the organisation visited over 100 IT companies and other private establishments across Bengaluru and submitted memorandums seeking details of their recruitment practices and workforce composition.
The campaign, which began on November 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava, aims to examine whether qualified local candidates are receiving adequate opportunities in private sector employment and whether discrimination exists in recruitment.
According to KRV, company representatives responded positively to the delegations, and some gave assurances regarding employment opportunities for Kannadigas. The organisation said the exercise would continue throughout November across all districts of the state.
KRV Seeks Recruitment Data from Companies
Through its memorandums, KRV has sought details of the total workforce in private companies and the proportion of employees from Karnataka. It has also asked for recruitment data for the past three years, hiring criteria, and the steps taken to provide employment to qualified local candidates.
The organisation has called upon companies to address complaints of discrimination in recruitment and expand skill development programmes, training, and internship opportunities for Karnataka's youth.
Several KRV delegations visited establishments in Bengaluru on Monday. A team led by state vice-president Abbigere Vinod visited Executive Centre India Limited at Safina Tower on Ali Asker Road and submitted a memorandum. Shivajinagar constituency president Syed Tanzeer, Pulakeshinagar unit president Mohammed Ali, and other members were part of the delegation.
Another team led by district unit president T.A. Dharmaraj Gowda visited Quality Evaluations on Magadi Road. Meanwhile, state vice-president Veerabhadra led a delegation to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) at B. Narayanapura in KR Puram. KR Puram constituency president Manjunath and other office-bearers accompanied the team.
Earlier, a KRV delegation had visited Bagmane Tech Park in CV Raman Nagar, where a representative received the memorandum on behalf of the IT establishments and reportedly responded positively.
‘This Is Not a Protest or Moral Policing’
KRV state president TA Narayana Gowda said the campaign was intended to collect information about recruitment practices and employment opportunities for Kannadigas, rather than organise protests or create disturbances.
"Our leaders are interacting respectfully with the heads and representatives of private establishments. This is neither an attempt to create confusion nor an exercise in moral policing. Our demand is that companies operating in Karnataka should provide the major share of employment opportunities to Kannadigas. We are only reminding them of their moral and social responsibility," he said in a social media statement.
Narayana Gowda said KRV had no prejudice against IT-BT companies or other private establishments and believed that companies would agree in principle with the demand to provide employment opportunities to local candidates.
He also expressed concern over statements by some individuals claiming to represent private companies and opposing the employment rights of Kannadigas. He said the organisation would continue its campaign through respectful dialogue with companies.
Campaign Continues Despite Government Appeal
The campaign is proceeding despite Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to visit IT and BT companies directly or take matters into their own hands.
“I appeal to all organisations not to visit IT-BT companies directly or take matters into their own hands. Such issues must be resolved through dialogue and within the framework of the law. Our government remains firmly committed to protecting the rights and interests of Kannadigas," Shivakumar had said.
However, KRV has continued its visits, maintaining that the exercise is aimed at gathering information and addressing complaints rather than targeting individual companies.
Report to Be Submitted to State Government
KRV said companies operating in Karnataka benefit from the state's infrastructure, resources and skilled workforce and should also respond to the employment aspirations of local people.
The organisation plans to compile the information and grievances collected during the month-long campaign, assess the actual representation of Kannadigas in private sector employment, and submit a comprehensive report to the state government.
It said the findings would help identify gaps in local recruitment and seek greater transparency in hiring, along with better opportunities for Karnataka's qualified youth.
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