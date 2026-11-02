ETV Bharat / bharat

Kannadiga Employment Row: KRV Continues IT Firms Visits Despite CM's Warning

A delegation of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike visited IT company in Bengaluru on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has launched a month-long statewide campaign demanding fair employment opportunities for Kannadigas in private companies operating in Karnataka.

On the second day of its ‘Aagraha Abhiyan’, more than 10 teams of the organisation visited over 100 IT companies and other private establishments across Bengaluru and submitted memorandums seeking details of their recruitment practices and workforce composition.

The campaign, which began on November 1, coinciding with Kannada Rajyotsava, aims to examine whether qualified local candidates are receiving adequate opportunities in private sector employment and whether discrimination exists in recruitment.

According to KRV, company representatives responded positively to the delegations, and some gave assurances regarding employment opportunities for Kannadigas. The organisation said the exercise would continue throughout November across all districts of the state.

KRV Seeks Recruitment Data from Companies

Through its memorandums, KRV has sought details of the total workforce in private companies and the proportion of employees from Karnataka. It has also asked for recruitment data for the past three years, hiring criteria, and the steps taken to provide employment to qualified local candidates.

The organisation has called upon companies to address complaints of discrimination in recruitment and expand skill development programmes, training, and internship opportunities for Karnataka's youth.

Several KRV delegations visited establishments in Bengaluru on Monday. A team led by state vice-president Abbigere Vinod visited Executive Centre India Limited at Safina Tower on Ali Asker Road and submitted a memorandum. Shivajinagar constituency president Syed Tanzeer, Pulakeshinagar unit president Mohammed Ali, and other members were part of the delegation.

Another team led by district unit president T.A. Dharmaraj Gowda visited Quality Evaluations on Magadi Road. Meanwhile, state vice-president Veerabhadra led a delegation to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) at B. Narayanapura in KR Puram. KR Puram constituency president Manjunath and other office-bearers accompanied the team.

Earlier, a KRV delegation had visited Bagmane Tech Park in CV Raman Nagar, where a representative received the memorandum on behalf of the IT establishments and reportedly responded positively.

‘This Is Not a Protest or Moral Policing’

KRV state president TA Narayana Gowda said the campaign was intended to collect information about recruitment practices and employment opportunities for Kannadigas, rather than organise protests or create disturbances.