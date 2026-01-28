ETV Bharat / bharat

Kanimozhi-Rahul Gandhi Meet Eases Seat Sharing Tensions Between DMK And Congress.

New Delhi: Things looked up for the DMK-Congress alliance ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi met Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Over the last few weeks, the Tamil Nadu unit of Congress had been concerned over delay in the seat-sharing talks as it awaited a response from DMK. A five member Congress panel for seat-sharing talks headed by AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar had met DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin on December 3, 2025 to list its two key demands.

The Congress which had been supporting the DMK in the state for two decades, wanted more seats and a share in power. In 2021, the Congress had got 25 seats in the alliance and won 19. This time the party thought it should get 35-40 seats.

However, the DMK was not happy over the demands. The delay in seat-sharing talks led to heated exchanges between the leaders of the two parties. As tensions mounted within the alliance, Gandhi reviewed the ground situation along with senior party leaders in Delhi on January 17 and took it upon himself to resolve the issues. He also asked the state leaders to refrain from making any controversial statements over the alliance issue.

According to party insiders, Kanimozhi who is also the daughter of party founder and former Chief Minister Late Karunanidhi meeting Gandhi was a welcome move. “It is certainly a positive development. We are awaiting the details,” AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Suraj Hegde told ETV Bharat.

According to party insiders, the details included the particular seats that will come to the Congress which had been working to regroup in around 125 seats over the past weeks.