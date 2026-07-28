ETV Bharat / bharat

Kangana Ranaut Terms Gen Z Protest Reels Puke-Inducing, Asks Who Is Birthing Them

New Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday called the videos of Gen Z-led protests that have been going viral on social media puke-inducing. Seemingly upset with the language used by the protestors, she said it all has left her disturbed and scarred.

"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" she posted on her social media account.

The actor turned politician said India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication.