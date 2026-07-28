Kangana Ranaut Terms Gen Z Protest Reels Puke-Inducing, Asks Who Is Birthing Them
Seeking digital detox, she said they call themselves cockroaches and look/behave like them too — simply subjecting the world to their filth, garbage and ugliness.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday called the videos of Gen Z-led protests that have been going viral on social media puke-inducing. Seemingly upset with the language used by the protestors, she said it all has left her disturbed and scarred.
"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, ewwww who is birthing and raising them?" she posted on her social media account.
The actor turned politician said India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication.
"You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox," she added.
This is not the first time Ranaut has commented on the protests. Earlier, she had questioned the methods adopted by the protestors and even criticised the attempts to pressure the government through street protests.
The protests, led largely by students and youths, were initially triggered by allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak. Over time, it widened to include concerns over transparency, accountability, and opportunities for young people.
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