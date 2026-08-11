ETV Bharat / bharat

Kamal Haasan Calls For Govt Support To Student Innovations At Atal Tinkering Labs

Chennai: Veteran actor and DMK MP, Kamal Haasan has called for government support to student innovations at the ambitious Atal Tinkering Labs at schools across the country in order to turn the projects into viable ventures.

Haasan's suggestion came after the Ministry of Planning's reply to his question in the Parliament over the outcome of student ideas at the ATLs. The labs under the NITI Aayog aim to cultivate one million children in India as modern innovators’ and foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds.

According to the Planning Ministry, a total of 9,19,119 students have been engaged and 36,509 prototypes have been developed in ATLs across Tamil Nadu where there are 975 such labs. Funds amounting to Rs. 146.56 crores have been disbursed for these ATLs, the ministry said.