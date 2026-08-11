Kamal Haasan Calls For Govt Support To Student Innovations At Atal Tinkering Labs
Haasan called for patent support to the student innovations at the labs at government schools to turn them into viable ventures.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Chennai: Veteran actor and DMK MP, Kamal Haasan has called for government support to student innovations at the ambitious Atal Tinkering Labs at schools across the country in order to turn the projects into viable ventures.
Haasan's suggestion came after the Ministry of Planning's reply to his question in the Parliament over the outcome of student ideas at the ATLs. The labs under the NITI Aayog aim to cultivate one million children in India as modern innovators’ and foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds.
According to the Planning Ministry, a total of 9,19,119 students have been engaged and 36,509 prototypes have been developed in ATLs across Tamil Nadu where there are 975 such labs. Funds amounting to Rs. 146.56 crores have been disbursed for these ATLs, the ministry said.
My unstarred question in Parliament to the Ministry of Planning sought to understand what happens to the ideas created in Atal Tinkering Labs.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 11, 2026
Tamil Nadu has 975 operational ATLs, with 9.19 lakh students engaged and 36,509 prototypes developed.
The next step must be to take the… pic.twitter.com/vskzeJsJVk
It further said that the Atal Innovation Mission has developed a dedicated ATL dashboard that captures key performance indicators, including student innovation projects, number of students engaged, number of teacher training etc.
However, Haasan suggested taking the best of the student ideas beyond the lab through government support.
“The next step must be to take the best of these ideas beyond the lab: provide patent support, connect promising projects to Atal Incubation Centres, offer milestone-based seed funding, and help them find industry partners and real-world pilot opportunities.
We must measure the journey from prototype to patent, incubation, capital, pilot deployment and venture creation,” he said.
“The objective should be to ensure that a promising idea does not end with a school project and a prototype, but gets the institutional support to become a viable venture,” added Haasan.
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