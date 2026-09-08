Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Gokuldas Commission Blames Official Negligence; Recommends Action Against Police, Revenue and Prohibition Officers
At least 231 people from Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram and Kachirapalayam were found to have consumed the illicit liquor from June 17-20, 2024, finds S Hussain.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Chennai: The Justice Gokuldas Commission of Inquiry, constituted to probe the devastating Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy of June 2024, has held gross negligence and failure of duty by officials as the principal reasons behind the deaths of 70 people and the poisoning of hundreds of others.
The Commission's final report was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, along with a detailed government order outlining the action proposed on its recommendations.
The inquiry found that the victims had consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol and water and concluded that officials of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, police and Revenue Department had failed to take timely and effective action despite indications that illicit liquor was being sold extensively in the affected areas.
70 Dead, 161 Injured
The tragedy unfolded on June 19 and 20, 2024, when the consumption of methanol-laced illicit liquor triggered one of Tamil Nadu's worst hooch disasters in recent years.
According to the Commission, 70 people died and 161 others were injured. More than 231 people from areas falling under the Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram and Kachirapalayam police station limits were found to have consumed the illicit liquor between June 17 and June 20, 2024.
The Commission examined 433 persons, including 157 victims who suffered moderate or serious health consequences and 69 relatives of those who died.
Survivors reportedly provided investigators with details of the individuals from whom they had purchased the illicit liquor.
'Failure Of Authorities The Main Cause'
The Commission said the tragedy could have been prevented if authorities had effectively monitored the movement, storage and misuse of methanol.
Methanol is an industrial chemical and not intended for human consumption. The report noted that its commercial misuse by illegal traders requires strict regulation and monitoring.
The Commission pointed out that methyl alcohol had been brought under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act through a government order issued on February 18, 2002, following recommendations made after a series of illicit liquor tragedies during the 1990s.
It observed that continuous and effective monitoring of methanol by prohibition and excise authorities could have prevented its diversion into the illicit liquor trade.
The Commission also found that officials had failed to adequately monitor the alleged movement of methanol from Chennai to Kallakurichi.
Action Recommended Against Officials
The report has recommended departmental action against police personnel, including Assistant Inspectors, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, as well as officers of the Prohibition Enforcement Division who were serving in and around Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram, Kachirapalayam and Thirukovilur.
It has also recommended disciplinary and criminal proceedings, where warranted, against Revenue Department personnel, including Village Administrative Officers, Village Assistants, Revenue Inspectors and Taluk-level officials.
The Commission further recommended action against district-level officials in Villupuram and Kallakurichi, alleging that adequate preventive measures were not taken despite earlier reports of illicit liquor activity, including incidents dating back to May 2023.
Nexus Between Bootleggers And Officials
In one of its strongest observations, the Commission said there appeared to have been serious failures in coordination among the police, Revenue Department, Forest Department and Prohibition and Excise authorities.
The report also referred to an alleged nexus between illicit liquor traders and certain police personnel and recommended that such networks be identified and dismantled.
The Commission noted that illicit liquor was allegedly being sold openly in certain areas despite the knowledge of authorities.
Smaller Police Jurisdictions, New Prohibition Units
To strengthen enforcement, the Commission recommended dividing police station jurisdictions into smaller operational units and appointing an officer not below the rank of Head Constable as a nodal officer for closer monitoring.
It also recommended establishing a dedicated Prohibition Enforcement Unit to prevent the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the Kalvarayan Hills region.
New police stations have also been proposed in Kariyalur and Serapattu villages.
The Commission further recommended the formation of a district-level coordination committee comprising officials from the district administration, police and other departments to ensure sustained action against illicit liquor.
Strict Monitoring of Methanol
The report called for stronger legal provisions and penalties under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to regulate the use, storage and transportation of methanol.
It also recommended the establishment of an independent district-level review committee headed by a retired District Judge, with the District Collector and Superintendent of Police among its members.
The proposed committee would review cases of official negligence and recommend action against erring officers on a monthly basis.
Gradual Move Towards Prohibition
The Commission also made broader policy recommendations on alcohol consumption and prohibition.
It observed that the continued availability of alcohol and the high cost of legally sold liquor could push economically vulnerable consumers towards cheaper and dangerous illicit alternatives.
The report suggested that the government consider implementing complete prohibition in a phased and time-bound manner and gradually reduce liquor sales rather than treating alcohol revenue as a primary source of government income.
It also stressed the need for strict implementation of the provisions of the Prohibition Act to curb illicit liquor and other substance-related crimes.
Employment Focus in Kallakurichi
Highlighting the social and economic dimensions of the problem, the Commission recommended the establishment of new industries and factories in Kallakurichi district to generate employment opportunities for both educated and uneducated youth.
The report also suggested exploring economic alternatives and livelihood opportunities as part of a long-term strategy to curb the illicit liquor trade.
Relief and Rehabilitation Measures
The Tamil Nadu government has already provided ₹10 lakh each to the legal heirs of the 70 victims who died in the tragedy.
A compensation of ₹50,000 each has been provided to 161 affected persons.
The government had also ordered a monthly maintenance assistance of ₹4,000 for 31 orphaned children from September 2025 to March 2026.
The Commission has now recommended additional assistance, including:
- ₹2 lakh for victims who suffered partial disability;
- ₹5 lakh for those who suffered complete disability;
- Immediate widow pensions for women who lost their husbands;
- Low-interest loans for affected families to start self-employment ventures;
- Educational assistance and loans for eligible children from affected families;
- Priority access to government welfare hostels providing education, food and accommodation for children who lost both parents;
- Employment priority, with appropriate relaxations, for affected children after completing their education.
The Commission also proposed the creation of a dedicated rehabilitation fund using assets confiscated from convicted bootleggers and fines collected in connection with illicit liquor offences.
Rehabilitation and De-Addiction Measures
The report recommended strengthening medical and rehabilitation facilities for victims and people struggling with alcohol addiction.
It proposed the establishment of small de-addiction units with five beds each at primary health centres and urban health centres. The Commission also recommended weekly medical treatment and counselling support through doctors attached to medical colleges.
Government Accepts Recommendations
According to the government order issued following the submission of the Commission's final report on February 14, 2025, the Tamil Nadu government has accepted the findings and recommendations of the Justice Gokuldas Commission.
The government has directed all departmental secretaries to initiate necessary follow-up action expeditiously.
The Commission's findings place the spotlight firmly on administrative accountability in the Kallakurichi tragedy, concluding that the deaths were not merely the result of illegal traders selling poisonous liquor but also of systemic failures by agencies responsible for enforcing prohibition laws and preventing the misuse of dangerous chemicals.
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