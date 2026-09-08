ETV Bharat / bharat

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Gokuldas Commission Blames Official Negligence; Recommends Action Against Police, Revenue and Prohibition Officers

Chennai: The Justice Gokuldas Commission of Inquiry, constituted to probe the devastating Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy of June 2024, has held gross negligence and failure of duty by officials as the principal reasons behind the deaths of 70 people and the poisoning of hundreds of others.

The Commission's final report was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, along with a detailed government order outlining the action proposed on its recommendations.

The inquiry found that the victims had consumed illicit liquor mixed with methanol and water and concluded that officials of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing, police and Revenue Department had failed to take timely and effective action despite indications that illicit liquor was being sold extensively in the affected areas.

70 Dead, 161 Injured

The tragedy unfolded on June 19 and 20, 2024, when the consumption of methanol-laced illicit liquor triggered one of Tamil Nadu's worst hooch disasters in recent years.

According to the Commission, 70 people died and 161 others were injured. More than 231 people from areas falling under the Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram and Kachirapalayam police station limits were found to have consumed the illicit liquor between June 17 and June 20, 2024.

The Commission examined 433 persons, including 157 victims who suffered moderate or serious health consequences and 69 relatives of those who died.

Survivors reportedly provided investigators with details of the individuals from whom they had purchased the illicit liquor.

'Failure Of Authorities The Main Cause'

The Justice Gokuldas Commission of Inquiry report (ETV Bharat)

The Commission said the tragedy could have been prevented if authorities had effectively monitored the movement, storage and misuse of methanol.

Methanol is an industrial chemical and not intended for human consumption. The report noted that its commercial misuse by illegal traders requires strict regulation and monitoring.

The Commission pointed out that methyl alcohol had been brought under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act through a government order issued on February 18, 2002, following recommendations made after a series of illicit liquor tragedies during the 1990s.

It observed that continuous and effective monitoring of methanol by prohibition and excise authorities could have prevented its diversion into the illicit liquor trade.

The Commission also found that officials had failed to adequately monitor the alleged movement of methanol from Chennai to Kallakurichi.

Action Recommended Against Officials

The report has recommended departmental action against police personnel, including Assistant Inspectors, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, as well as officers of the Prohibition Enforcement Division who were serving in and around Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram, Kachirapalayam and Thirukovilur.

It has also recommended disciplinary and criminal proceedings, where warranted, against Revenue Department personnel, including Village Administrative Officers, Village Assistants, Revenue Inspectors and Taluk-level officials.

The Commission further recommended action against district-level officials in Villupuram and Kallakurichi, alleging that adequate preventive measures were not taken despite earlier reports of illicit liquor activity, including incidents dating back to May 2023.

The Justice Gokuldas Commission of Inquiry report (ETV Bharat)

Nexus Between Bootleggers And Officials

In one of its strongest observations, the Commission said there appeared to have been serious failures in coordination among the police, Revenue Department, Forest Department and Prohibition and Excise authorities.

The report also referred to an alleged nexus between illicit liquor traders and certain police personnel and recommended that such networks be identified and dismantled.

The Commission noted that illicit liquor was allegedly being sold openly in certain areas despite the knowledge of authorities.

Smaller Police Jurisdictions, New Prohibition Units

To strengthen enforcement, the Commission recommended dividing police station jurisdictions into smaller operational units and appointing an officer not below the rank of Head Constable as a nodal officer for closer monitoring.

It also recommended establishing a dedicated Prohibition Enforcement Unit to prevent the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the Kalvarayan Hills region.