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'Harassment' Of Kallakurichi Female Collector By TVK MLA: NCW Seeks Report From Tamil Nadu DGP Within 7 Days

Ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA Arul Vignesh ( File/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to a conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations of inappropriate conduct and obscene WhatsApp messages by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Kallakurichi Arul Vignesh to local district Collector JE Padmaja, and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report published on November 11, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, in a letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu DGP, said it has ordered the submission of a detailed report after conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against the MLA.

"NCW Chairperson has written to the DGP, Tamil Nadu, seeking a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations, including examination of the representations reportedly made by the District Collector to senior officials and the action taken thereon," the Commission said. In its statement, NCW said the media report also refers to allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the MLA’s alleged visit to the Collector's residence in an inebriated condition.