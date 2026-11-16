'Harassment' Of Kallakurichi Female Collector By TVK MLA: NCW Seeks Report From Tamil Nadu DGP Within 7 Days
Taking suo motu cognisance, NCW has stated that the dignity, safety and rights of female government officials must be protected under all circumstances.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to a conduct a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations of inappropriate conduct and obscene WhatsApp messages by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Kallakurichi Arul Vignesh to local district Collector JE Padmaja, and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.
Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report published on November 11, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, in a letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu DGP, said it has ordered the submission of a detailed report after conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against the MLA.
"NCW Chairperson has written to the DGP, Tamil Nadu, seeking a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations, including examination of the representations reportedly made by the District Collector to senior officials and the action taken thereon," the Commission said.
National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published in The News Minuteon 11 November 2026 regarding allegations that Shri C. Arul Vignesh, MLA from Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, sent obscene WhatsApp messages to Smt. J.E. Padmaja, District Collector, Kallakurichi. The report also refers to allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the MLA’s alleged visit to the Collector’s residence in an inebriated condition. The NCW Chairperson, Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar, has written to the DGP, Tamil Nadu, seeking a fair and impartial enquiry into the allegations, including examination of the representations reportedly made by the District Collector to senior officials and the action taken thereon. The Commission has called for the preservation and examination of relevant digital evidence and emphasised that the matter must be investigated without any political or external influence, irrespective of the position held by the person concerned. The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 7 days. The dignity, safety and security of women public officials must be upheld without exception. No position or influence can place anyone above accountability for alleged harassment or misconduct. @tnpoliceoffl #ncwindia #ncw #rashtriyamahilaaayog— NCW (@NCWIndia) November 15, 2026
In its statement, NCW said the media report also refers to allegations of earlier misbehaviour and the MLA’s alleged visit to the Collector's residence in an inebriated condition.
The NCW has also emphasised the need to secure and properly examine digital evidence, including WhatsApp messages related to the matter. "The Commission has called for the preservation and examination of relevant digital evidence and emphasised that the matter must be investigated without any political or external influence, irrespective of the position held by the person concerned," the statement read.
Seeking a detailed Action Taken Report in this regard within seven days, NCW said the dignity, safety and security of women public officials must be upheld without exception. "No position or influence can place anyone above accountability for alleged harassment or misconduct," it added.
Earlier, MLA Vignesh had refuted the allegations against him, stating that he holds government officials in high regard and that he did not send any inappropriate message(s) to anyone. He further stated that this is a "deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation".
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