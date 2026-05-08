Kalita Maji, The Ordinary 'Housemaid' Who Wove West Bengal's Most Extraordinary Election Story
A woman who once cleaned utensils will now walk into the Bengal Assembly as a BJP MLA, carrying the hopes of thousands, reports Pulak Jash
Published : May 8, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Ausgram (West Bengal): There was something different about the same unfinished, unassuming, bare brick-walled house that was home to Kalita Maji, a housemaid, till two days back. A day later, it will be remembered as the house of the newly elected Ausgram MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party, as she takes oath on Saturday. For posterity though, it will remain a milestone, marking Kalita Maji’s evolution into a leader of substance who won a high-stakes election.
Only weeks ago, Kalita would leave this house at dawn to clean utensils and mop floors in other people’s homes for barely Rs 2,500 a month. Today, the same narrow lane leading to her house is crowded with party workers, neighbours and supporters waiting to congratulate Bengal’s newest legislator, the woman of the moment. One cannot ignore a lone BJP flag fluttering close to the wall, a symbol of the political shift that took place in a corner of Patrapara in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman.
For many, Kalita’s victory comes across as a story too improbable to be real. For, she was the woman who once worried about arranging her son’s education and managing household expenses, and started working in homes as a maid. Even now, as she is all set to take oath, she probably does not have the ‘right’ saree to wear for the event. As she reaches home to garlands and congratulatory messages, it becomes evident that nothing about her demeanour has changed, nor is there any trace of political glamour.
At a time her rise becomes one of the most talked-about human stories to emerge from the BJP’s sweeping victory in West Bengal, ETV Bharat steals some moments from her to find out how she feels life will change for her and for the people who gave her a heavy mandate.
She said the victory belonged entirely to the people and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In 2021, I met Modi ji for the first time. He addressed me as ‘sister’. I touched his feet and took his blessings. Today, I feel those blessings have worked in my life,” she recalled emotionally.
Speaking about her entry into politics, Kalita said she has worked at the grassroots and booth level since 2014. “I have faced humiliation, hardship and disrespect. But I continued because ordinary people deserve to live with dignity. Now I want peace to return to the area,” she stated assertively.
Until recently, Kalita’s candidature was uncertain since during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, her name had been marked as ‘under adjudication.’ Eventually, her name was restored to the voter list and the rest is history.
The people who once employed her still find it unbelievable how quickly her life has transformed. Krishna Patra, in whose home Kalita worked for years, does not hesitate to heap praise on her with pride. “She is like a family member. Kalita stood by us during every crisis. She treated my husband like her own father. Now she has got what she deserved. She has become an MLA who will walk the corridors of power and make us even more proud,” she said.
Krishna also revealed that Kalita continued doing domestic work even after receiving the BJP ticket for the 2026 Assembly election. She balanced the two exhausting worlds of political work and survival with grace and dedication.
“She has been working in our house since 2011. In the 2021 election, she contested on a BJP ticket and stopped working for three months, but once she lost, she came back to resume work with us. After getting the 2026 ticket, she continued working for another week but would often rush back for campaign work,” added Krishna. Finally, the family asked her to stop worrying about the job and focus on the election.
Kalita’s life has been shaped almost entirely by financial struggle. Originally from Diksho village in Mangalkot, she married into a financially weak family. Her husband works as a plumber while their son is preparing for his higher secondary examinations.
“Ours has always been a household of struggle. There were marriages to arrange, responsibilities everywhere and mouths to feed. That is why I started working in people’s homes. Honestly, I never imagined I would enter politics,” she explained. But she credits her father-in-law for her entry into politics.
“My father-in-law encouraged me. He told me to work for people, to stand beside them. Today I miss him deeply. If only he were alive to see this day,” she said, with tears welling up in her eyes.
In 2021, she lost to Trinamool Congress candidate Abhedananda Thander by 11,815 votes despite high-profile campaigning by senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. But defeat did not end her political journey. It emboldened her resolve to win and how!
She won the Ausgram seat with 1,07,692 votes, defeating Shyamasprasad Lohar by 12,535 votes as the BJP stormed to power in the state with 207 seats. Her campaign had none of the extravagance associated with modern elections. There were no massive funds, nor was there an overwhelming organisation machinery. She would finish housework in two homes during the morning and spend the rest of the day campaigning from booth to booth, walking through narrow lanes with local workers.
Few analysts considered Kalita a serious contender. Equations changed and she made a mark of her own on May 4.
Amid preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground on May 9, ask Kalita what saree she is planning to wear and she said it will be the one she has got as a gift from a family for whom she ‘works’. “Buying a saree is still something I need to think over five times,” she said. That perhaps captures the extraordinary journey she has undertaken to reach where she is today.
Asked how she feels about meeting some of the country’s most powerful leaders like PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the swearing-in ceremony, Kalita said, “First, I will touch the Prime Minister’s feet. He is like God to me. He believed in me.”
As Kalita gets ready to walk into the Assembly building in Kolkata, across the historic Eden Gardens, she carries with her the promises and expectations of thousands of people who reposed their trust in her.
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