ETV Bharat / bharat

Kalita Maji, The Ordinary 'Housemaid' Who Wove West Bengal's Most Extraordinary Election Story

After election victory, Kalita being offered sweets ( ETV Bharat )

Ausgram (West Bengal): There was something different about the same unfinished, unassuming, bare brick-walled house that was home to Kalita Maji, a housemaid, till two days back. A day later, it will be remembered as the house of the newly elected Ausgram MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party, as she takes oath on Saturday. For posterity though, it will remain a milestone, marking Kalita Maji’s evolution into a leader of substance who won a high-stakes election. Only weeks ago, Kalita would leave this house at dawn to clean utensils and mop floors in other people’s homes for barely Rs 2,500 a month. Today, the same narrow lane leading to her house is crowded with party workers, neighbours and supporters waiting to congratulate Bengal’s newest legislator, the woman of the moment. One cannot ignore a lone BJP flag fluttering close to the wall, a symbol of the political shift that took place in a corner of Patrapara in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman. Kalita being greeted after winning Ausgram seat (ETV Bharat) For many, Kalita’s victory comes across as a story too improbable to be real. For, she was the woman who once worried about arranging her son’s education and managing household expenses, and started working in homes as a maid. Even now, as she is all set to take oath, she probably does not have the ‘right’ saree to wear for the event. As she reaches home to garlands and congratulatory messages, it becomes evident that nothing about her demeanour has changed, nor is there any trace of political glamour. At a time her rise becomes one of the most talked-about human stories to emerge from the BJP’s sweeping victory in West Bengal, ETV Bharat steals some moments from her to find out how she feels life will change for her and for the people who gave her a heavy mandate. Kalita, all smiles (ETV Bharat) She said the victory belonged entirely to the people and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In 2021, I met Modi ji for the first time. He addressed me as ‘sister’. I touched his feet and took his blessings. Today, I feel those blessings have worked in my life,” she recalled emotionally. Speaking about her entry into politics, Kalita said she has worked at the grassroots and booth level since 2014. “I have faced humiliation, hardship and disrespect. But I continued because ordinary people deserve to live with dignity. Now I want peace to return to the area,” she stated assertively. Until recently, Kalita’s candidature was uncertain since during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, her name had been marked as ‘under adjudication.’ Eventually, her name was restored to the voter list and the rest is history. Kalita carrying a bucket as part of daily chore (ETV Bharat)