ETV Bharat / bharat

Kalinga Sena Cautions ISKCON For Holding Rath Yatra By 'Deviating' From Tradition

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Sena, a Bhubaneswar-based social and political organisation, cautioned the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) against holding an untimely Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath by "deviating" from tradition and culture.

The activists of the Sena staged a protest on Friday before the ISKCON temple here for allegedly rejecting Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb's appeal to hold rath yatra across the globe according to scriptures. The Sena activists, led by their president Hemant Rath, warned that ISKCON devotees would not be allowed to enter Puri during the rath yatra on July 16.

They also issued a threat to ISKCON against holding the rath yatra in Bhubaneswar, a regular practice being carried out by the organisation for decades. The Bhubaneswar branch of ISKCON, however, holds the rath yatra as per the tradition of the Puri temple.

"The ISKCON has no right to stay in Odisha as the organisation has insulted Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who is considered the first servitor of Lord Jagannath. Our activists will ensure that ISKCON people do not remain present during the rath yatra in Puri and Bhubaneswar," Rath told reporters.