ETV Bharat / bharat

Kalhana's 12th Century Historical Chronicle 'Rajatarangini' Gets UNESCO Recognition

Srinagar: Kashmir’s 12th-century historical chronicle, Rajatarangini, written by scholar Kalhana, has been included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register, bringing international recognition to the region’s rich literary and historical heritage.

The manuscript, preserved at the Oriental Research Library in the Sri Pratap Singh Library Complex in Srinagar, was among three Indian documentary works selected during the 11th session of UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Union Ministry of Culture announced the recognition on Thursday. The other two Indian works included in the register are a manuscript of the Mahabharata, preserved at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, and Arthashastra by Kautilya, housed at the Oriental Research Institute in Mysuru.

Written in Sanskrit in the 12th century, Rajatarangini is considered one of the most important historical records of Kashmir. It chronicles the region’s rulers, dynasties, political developments and social conditions over several centuries.

The work traces Kashmir’s history from its legendary origins to the reign of King Jayasimha, who ruled during Kalhana’s lifetime.

Kalhana is known for his efforts to document the past by referring to earlier historical accounts and other available sources. His chronicle examines the rise and fall of rulers and provides insights into the political and social life of Kashmir across different periods.

The UNESCO recognition also highlights the importance of the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar, which has preserved the manuscript as part of the region’s documentary heritage.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) assisted in preparing the nomination documents for all three Indian entries.