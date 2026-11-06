Kalhana's 12th Century Historical Chronicle 'Rajatarangini' Gets UNESCO Recognition
Two other works included in the UNESCO's Memory of World Asia-Pacific Regional Register are a manuscript of the Mahabharata and Arthashastra by Kautilya
Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir’s 12th-century historical chronicle, Rajatarangini, written by scholar Kalhana, has been included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register, bringing international recognition to the region’s rich literary and historical heritage.
The manuscript, preserved at the Oriental Research Library in the Sri Pratap Singh Library Complex in Srinagar, was among three Indian documentary works selected during the 11th session of UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register held in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The Union Ministry of Culture announced the recognition on Thursday. The other two Indian works included in the register are a manuscript of the Mahabharata, preserved at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, and Arthashastra by Kautilya, housed at the Oriental Research Institute in Mysuru.
Written in Sanskrit in the 12th century, Rajatarangini is considered one of the most important historical records of Kashmir. It chronicles the region’s rulers, dynasties, political developments and social conditions over several centuries.
The work traces Kashmir’s history from its legendary origins to the reign of King Jayasimha, who ruled during Kalhana’s lifetime.
Kalhana is known for his efforts to document the past by referring to earlier historical accounts and other available sources. His chronicle examines the rise and fall of rulers and provides insights into the political and social life of Kashmir across different periods.
The UNESCO recognition also highlights the importance of the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar, which has preserved the manuscript as part of the region’s documentary heritage.
The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) assisted in preparing the nomination documents for all three Indian entries.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the inclusion of Rajatarangini in the UNESCO register, describing it as a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir.
In a post on X, Sinha said the recognition celebrated Jammu and Kashmir’s rich intellectual heritage and reaffirmed the lasting value of India's civilisational traditions and their contribution to humanity.
He said the international recognition also highlighted the responsibility to preserve and promote the country's historical knowledge for future generations.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the achievement.
In a post on X, Abdullah described the manuscript, preserved at the Oriental Research Library in Srinagar, as an invaluable record of Kashmir's history and cultural traditions.
He said its inclusion in the UNESCO register was a matter of pride for the Union Territory and recognised the importance of preserving its historical legacy.
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also welcomed the recognition, describing the three inscriptions as an important acknowledgement of India's documentary and intellectual heritage.
With the latest additions, India's total number of entries in UNESCO's Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register has risen to six.
Three Indian works were previously included in the register in 2024.
These were illustrated manuscripts of Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, a rare manuscript of the Panchatantra and Sahrdayaloka-Locana, a notable work on Indian literary criticism.
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