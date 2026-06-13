Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Nathu La To Begin On June 20
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Sikkim's Nathu La route will begin on June 20, with 500 pilgrims travelling in 10 batches, says Umesh Darjee.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Kalimpong: The wait is over as this year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to begin soon. Pilgrims will commence their journey via the Nathu La route in Sikkim, starting June 20.
According to Lokendra Rasaily, Chairman of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), the official process for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Sikkim's Nathu La route began on June 11. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to arrive in Sikkim on June 15. Pilgrims must undergo a rigorous process to acclimatise their bodies to the high altitudes.
On June 16, the pilgrims will be taken to an acclimatisation centre located at the 18th Mile, where they will stay for two days.
Subsequently, on June 18 and 19, they will be moved to another acclimatisation centre at Tsomgo (Changu) Lake. Only after completing all physical preparations will the first batch be formally flagged off for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on June 20.
This year, pilgrims will undertake the journey via the Nathu La route in 10 batches, with 50 pilgrims per batch. A liaison officer and a medical assistant will accompany each group.
Selection Of Pilgrims via Lottery
Approximately 500 pilgrims are expected to participate in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year. Lokendra Rasaili stated, "About 1,500 people applied for this pilgrimage. From among them, 500 were selected by lottery. The pilgrimage will be conducted in 10 batches between June 20 and August 24. Each batch will complete a journey of approximately 12 days while in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) before returning."
Suspension And Resolution Of The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after five years had passed, the pilgrimage could not be resumed. The future of the pilgrimage had become uncertain due to border conflicts between India and China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh over the last few years.
Tensions escalated significantly following a clash between the armies of the two nations on June 15, 2020, in the Galwan Valley, where Indian troops resisted Chinese aggression; approximately 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the incident.
However, the deadlock was finally broken following foreign secretary-level talks between India and China. The two nations agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a five-year hiatus. Subsequently, the pilgrimage via the Nathu La route resumed last year. In 2025, a total of 451 pilgrims participated in the journey across 10 batches; this year, that number has risen to 500.
Significance Of Mount Kailash
The pilgrimage centres around Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. Indian pilgrims typically undertake this journey to Mansarovar and Kailash between June and September every year, via the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand or the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.
Hindus believe that Mount Kailash is the sacred abode of Lord Shiva, while Lake Mansarovar was created by Lord Brahma. It is also believed that bathing in its waters washes away all sins and offers atonement for past transgressions. Mansarovar also holds religious significance for Buddhists. Therefore, many people from all neighbouring countries travel to this region on pilgrimage.
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