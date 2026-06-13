ETV Bharat / bharat

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Via Nathu La To Begin On June 20

Pilgrims will undergo acclimatisation training ahead of their journey to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet ( File/ANI )

Kalimpong: The wait is over as this year's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to begin soon. Pilgrims will commence their journey via the Nathu La route in Sikkim, starting June 20.

According to Lokendra Rasaily, Chairman of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), the official process for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Sikkim's Nathu La route began on June 11. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to arrive in Sikkim on June 15. Pilgrims must undergo a rigorous process to acclimatise their bodies to the high altitudes.

On June 16, the pilgrims will be taken to an acclimatisation centre located at the 18th Mile, where they will stay for two days.

Subsequently, on June 18 and 19, they will be moved to another acclimatisation centre at Tsomgo (Changu) Lake. Only after completing all physical preparations will the first batch be formally flagged off for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on June 20.

This year, pilgrims will undertake the journey via the Nathu La route in 10 batches, with 50 pilgrims per batch. A liaison officer and a medical assistant will accompany each group.

Selection Of Pilgrims via Lottery

Approximately 500 pilgrims are expected to participate in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year. Lokendra Rasaili stated, "About 1,500 people applied for this pilgrimage. From among them, 500 were selected by lottery. The pilgrimage will be conducted in 10 batches between June 20 and August 24. Each batch will complete a journey of approximately 12 days while in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) before returning."