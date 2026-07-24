ETV Bharat / bharat

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Piligrims Denied Holy Dip In Lake Mansarovar, Flag Toilet Shortage Along Parikrama Route

Pithoragarh: The wish of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to take a holy dip in Lake Mansarovar remained unfulfilled yet again this year, as Chinese authorities continued to prohibit bathing in the lake.

Instead, pilgrims were allowed to draw water from the lake in buckets and bathe a short distance away, enabling them to observe their religious traditions while complying with the regulations.

The Chinese government has prohibited bathing in Lake Mansarovar since 2018 to prevent pollution. Chinese security personnel and guides maintain strict vigil along the banks, and pilgrims are not permitted to enter the water. However, acknowledging the religious significance of the lake for pilgrims, authorities provide buckets that they can use to collect water and bathe nearby.

Meanwhile, pilgrims returning from the yatra have raised concerns over inadequate toilet facilities along the Kailash parikrama route, particularly at Derapuk and Jhunjhupui. They said the shortage caused considerable inconvenience, especially to women pilgrims.

The pilgrims said the arrangements made by the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) on the Indian side were satisfactory. However, they urged the Government of India to raise the issue with the Chinese administration and seek the provision of adequate and clean toilet facilities along the parikrama route.