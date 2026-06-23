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Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Pilgrims Allowed 20 Kg Baggage Into Chinese Territory

Kailash Mansarovar Yatris gather at Nathu La during the flagging off of the first batch of the pilgrimage by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, in Gangtok, Sikkim, Saturday, June 20, 2026 ( PTI )

Pithoragarh: Pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra this year will be permitted to carry up to 20 kg of essential goods per person into Chinese territory, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Manish Kumar Singh, General Manager of Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency overseeing arrangements for Indian pilgrims within the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also approved an additional 5 kg of general weight per group.

KMVN officials said each group of pilgrims will be accompanied by a five-member service team, which includes one doctor and four cooks. If the accompanying medical officer advises against proceeding further due to health concerns or other reasons, the entire team will be required to return from that point of the journey.

The first batch of the pilgrimage is scheduled to depart from New Delhi on June 30 and will arrive at the Dharchula base camp on July 5 for an overnight stay. Pilgrims will also be allowed to carry essential medicines to manage 20 different ailments while inside Tibet.