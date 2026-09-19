ETV Bharat / bharat

Adulterated Ghee Case: ED Says Arrested Kailash Chand 'Facilitated Payments As Bribes To TTD Officials'

Tirupati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kailash Chand Mangla, a promoter of Sukruti Foods Private Limited, for his alleged key role in the manufacture and supply of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam, officials said.

An ED team from Hyderabad arrested Mangla on Thursday and produced him before a special court in Visakhapatnam, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the ED, adulterated ghee worth around Rs 230 crore was supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) between 2019 and 2024. Of this, ghee valued at nearly Rs 96 crore was allegedly manufactured by Mangla at his own facility, Sukruti Foods.

The ED said the adulterated product was manufactured using substances including refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein, monoglycerides, acetic acid esters, MG-90 and Myvacet Soft 400. The product was allegedly passed off as 'Agmark Special Grade' ghee and supplied to TTD through firms including Sri Vaishnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk and Agro Products, and AR Dairy Foods Private Limited.

The agency alleged that Mangla and others created fabricated purchase, sales and transportation records to present the adulterated product as pure cow ghee. It also said the accused generated fraudulent documents showing transactions involving other companies.

The case relates to a larger alleged money-laundering network in connection with the supply of ghee to TTD during the previous YSRCP government. A case was initially registered at Tirupati East Police Station, following which a CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigated the matter and filed a final charge sheet before the Nellore ACB Court in January.