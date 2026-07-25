ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Aspirant Kahaan Patel's Father Says His Late Son 'Got Justice' After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Ahmedabad: The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following sustained political protests and mounting public pressure over the NEET-UG controversy has drawn an emotional response from the father of 17-year-old NEET aspirant Kahaan Prashant Patel, who died by suicide in Ahmedabad days before the nationwide re-examination.

Speaking over the phone to ETV Bharat, Kahaan's father, Advocate Prashantkumar Dhramshibhai Patel, said his family felt that their fight had finally yielded justice for his son, who, he said, had been deeply disturbed by the controversy surrounding the medical entrance examination.

"Our fight is successful and Kahaan got justice with this. The government should compensate financially weaker families, and such a thing should not happen again," Prashantkumar said.

"My son was angry with the system, and the system has now accepted responsibility for its mistake. This will be an example for the system. If any other minister makes such a mistake in the future, this should not be allowed to happen. Kahaan got justice now," he said.

Kahaan, a 17-year-old NEET-UG aspirant from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, died by suicide on June 18, 2026, after reportedly jumping from the sixth-floor balcony of his residential apartment in the Tragad/New Ranip area. His death came just days before the nationwide re-examination, amid widespread controversy and anger over irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG examination.

Recalling his son's state of mind, Prashantkumar said Kahaan was deeply upset over the examination controversy.

"My son was not fine with what had happened, and he took this step in anger. The parents who have taken loans and gone into debt to educate their children must also be compensated. The government must understand that the new generation will not tolerate such mistakes in the future," he told ETV Bharat on Saturday afternoon.