NEET Aspirant Kahaan Patel's Father Says His Late Son 'Got Justice' After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
Kahaan, a 17-year-old NEET-UG aspirant died by suicide on June 18 after jumping from the sixth-floor balcony of his apartment in Ahmedabad
Published : July 25, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following sustained political protests and mounting public pressure over the NEET-UG controversy has drawn an emotional response from the father of 17-year-old NEET aspirant Kahaan Prashant Patel, who died by suicide in Ahmedabad days before the nationwide re-examination.
Speaking over the phone to ETV Bharat, Kahaan's father, Advocate Prashantkumar Dhramshibhai Patel, said his family felt that their fight had finally yielded justice for his son, who, he said, had been deeply disturbed by the controversy surrounding the medical entrance examination.
"Our fight is successful and Kahaan got justice with this. The government should compensate financially weaker families, and such a thing should not happen again," Prashantkumar said.
"My son was angry with the system, and the system has now accepted responsibility for its mistake. This will be an example for the system. If any other minister makes such a mistake in the future, this should not be allowed to happen. Kahaan got justice now," he said.
Kahaan, a 17-year-old NEET-UG aspirant from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, died by suicide on June 18, 2026, after reportedly jumping from the sixth-floor balcony of his residential apartment in the Tragad/New Ranip area. His death came just days before the nationwide re-examination, amid widespread controversy and anger over irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG examination.
Recalling his son's state of mind, Prashantkumar said Kahaan was deeply upset over the examination controversy.
"My son was not fine with what had happened, and he took this step in anger. The parents who have taken loans and gone into debt to educate their children must also be compensated. The government must understand that the new generation will not tolerate such mistakes in the future," he told ETV Bharat on Saturday afternoon.
Pradhan's resignation comes after sustained pressure over the NEET controversy, with newly formed outfit Cockroach Janta Party, opposition parties including the Congress, CPM, Samajwadi Party and others mounting protests and demanding accountability. The issue had also triggered wider public outrage, with activists and civil society voices joining the campaign against the government's handling of the examination crisis.
The protests, political mobilisation and public anger — along with high-profile campaigns, including the hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh — added to the growing pressure on the Union government.
The resignation is being seen as the culmination of several converging factors rather than the result of any single protest or campaign.
For the Prashantkumar family, however, the political developments carry a deeply personal significance.
"Kahaan got justice now," his father said repeatedly, while urging the government to ensure that no other student or family has to face a similar tragedy.
Prashantkumar also appealed for financial support for economically weaker families who invest their life savings or take loans to educate their children, stressing that the consequences of failures in the education system are often borne most heavily by ordinary families.
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