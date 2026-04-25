ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Mains Topper Kabir Chhillar Selected For International Chemistry Olympiad In Tashkent

Kota : Kabir Chhillar, who secured the All India Rank 1 in the JEE (Mains) exam held recently, has been selected as a member of the Indian team taking part in the International Chemistry Olympiad, 2026, to be held in Tashkent.

A resident of Gurugram in the National Capital Region, Kabir scored 300 out of 300 marks or a 'perfect 100 percentile' score in the JEE Main 2026 results, announced on April 20.

Kabir will be among the four-member Indian team participating in the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2026), to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This was announced by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education during an orientation-cum-selection camp being held at the centre.