JEE Mains Topper Kabir Chhillar Selected For International Chemistry Olympiad In Tashkent
The Gurugram resident will be among the four-member Indian team to fly to Tashkent
Published : April 25, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Kota: Kabir Chhillar, who secured the All India Rank 1 in the JEE (Mains) exam held recently, has been selected as a member of the Indian team taking part in the International Chemistry Olympiad, 2026, to be held in Tashkent.
A resident of Gurugram in the National Capital Region, Kabir scored 300 out of 300 marks or a 'perfect 100 percentile' score in the JEE Main 2026 results, announced on April 20.
Kabir will be among the four-member Indian team participating in the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2026), to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This was announced by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education during an orientation-cum-selection camp being held at the centre.
We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the students who have earned their place on this prestigious team.— HBCSE (@HBCSE_TIFR) April 24, 2026
1) Debadatta Priyadarshi, Bhubaneswar
2) Harshit Singla, Mandi Gobindgarh
3) Kabeer Chillar, Delhi
4) Sandeep Kuchi, Hyderabad
2/3
Apart from Kabir, the team includes Devadatta Priyadarshi from Bhubaneswar, Harshit Singla from Punjab, and Sandeep Koochi from Hyderabad. These four students will represent India at the Tashkent IChO 2026, to be held between July 10 and 19.
The selection process for the Indian team for the International Chemistry Olympiad takes place in several phases. It begins with the National Standard Examination in Chemistry (NSEC).
Students selected from this stage proceed to participate in the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad (INChO), followed by the Orientation-cum-Selection Camp (OCSC).
The final team is announced during this camp. This team goes on to represent India at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO).
When the JEE (Mains) results were declared, these students were attending the Orientation-cum-Selection Camp. Kabir is currently preparing for JEE Advanced, scheduled for May 17, aiming to secure a spot in one of the country's premier IITs.
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