ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Tied Om Birla's Hands; His Statement On Women MPs 'Defamatory': K C Venugopal

Congress MP KC Venugopal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader K C Venugopal on Wednesday alleged that Speaker Om Birla's hands were "tied" by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, forcing him to act according to the ruling party's wishes.

Participating in the debate on the resolution for the removal of Birla from the Speaker's post, Venugopal criticised him for making allegations against the women MPs, stating that Birla claimed to have "concrete information" suggesting that some Congress MPs might carry out an "unexpected act" by approaching the spot where Modi sits.

"This was a very defamatory and most irresponsible statement," Venugopal said, inviting sharp reactions from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju warned Venugopal to be cautious in making allegations against Birla since the Speaker was not present to defend himself or chair the proceedings.

"Nearly 25-30 MPs went to the Speaker's chamber. I have never witnessed such misbehaviour from MPs in front of a Speaker throughout my long career in Parliament," the minister claimed.

Rijiju added, "If footage of the CCTV camera is released, the whole world would be ashamed of the behaviour of your MPs." The Congress leader argued that the Speaker's explanation for the prime minister's absence during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President was merely a "government-created escape route" to justify Modi's absence from Parliament.

Venugopal alleged that the Speaker had repeatedly barred Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from speaking whenever he stood up. Despite the convention that the Leader of Opposition is always allowed to speak, he claimed that, "Whenever an opposition MP raises a point of order, he is not allowed, but the ruling party member is always allowed."