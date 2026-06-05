ETV Bharat / bharat

It's Official: Annamalai Announces New People's Movement, To Contest 2031 Assembly Election

Screengrab from former IPS officer K Annamalai's livestream announcing the launch of a new people's movement, on Friday, June 5, 2026. ( ETV Bharat via K Annamalai )

Chennai: Ending days of speculations, former IPS officer K Annamalai on Friday announced the launch of a new political movement, declaring his intentions to contest in the next general elections to the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party formally accepted Annamalai's resignation from the party's primary membership. A communication to this effect was released by BJP National General Secretary and Headquarters In-charge Arun Singh, mentioning acceptance of the resignation of the former Tamil Nadu state BJP president.

Hours after the acceptance, Annamalai livestreamed his announcement from his multiple social media handles including X and YouTube. I have come to Instagram live only because the youngsters have been yearning for a change, he said.

He declared himself as an Indian first and as a proud Tamilian next, citing questions about his identity while he was with the BJP. "It will be the same forever," the 42-year old who celebrated his birthday on June 4 said.

He said he chose not to do this next course of action on his birthday because the movement will be above the individuals.

Annamalai clarified that his movement will definitely take the electoral plunge. "We will definitely contest in the next general elections in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that it would require sincere and strenuous efforts to identify able and efficient candidates to contest in each Assembly constituency.

He said his movement will make the politics of the soil as its core ideal without compromise and explained why being part of a national party sometimes makes a compromised stand.

Annamalai said Superstar Rajnikanth had initially asked him to join his party, which was in the making, back then. "I refused his proposal and instead joined the BJP as I have already given my commitment to the BJP leader BL Santhosh. Rajnikanth's decision of not entering into politics was a good one," he added.

Annamalai, who is yet to taste electoral success as a candidate, explained how he protested various projects including Tungsten mining in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. On January 23, 2025, the Centre had cancelled the auction of the Arittapatti Mineral Block in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu citing the need to protect traditional rights.