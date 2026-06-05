It's Official: Annamalai Announces New People's Movement, To Contest 2031 Assembly Election
The former president of Tamil Nadu BJP announced that his new movement will partake in the next state Assembly elections which is due in 2031.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Chennai: Ending days of speculations, former IPS officer K Annamalai on Friday announced the launch of a new political movement, declaring his intentions to contest in the next general elections to the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly.
Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party formally accepted Annamalai's resignation from the party's primary membership. A communication to this effect was released by BJP National General Secretary and Headquarters In-charge Arun Singh, mentioning acceptance of the resignation of the former Tamil Nadu state BJP president.
Hours after the acceptance, Annamalai livestreamed his announcement from his multiple social media handles including X and YouTube. I have come to Instagram live only because the youngsters have been yearning for a change, he said.
He declared himself as an Indian first and as a proud Tamilian next, citing questions about his identity while he was with the BJP. "It will be the same forever," the 42-year old who celebrated his birthday on June 4 said.
He said he chose not to do this next course of action on his birthday because the movement will be above the individuals.
Let’s step up, take action, and be the change.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 5, 2026
Join here to begin our political movement! https://t.co/oVURDAxIE7 https://t.co/XROXxAohTq
Annamalai clarified that his movement will definitely take the electoral plunge. "We will definitely contest in the next general elections in Tamil Nadu," he said, adding that it would require sincere and strenuous efforts to identify able and efficient candidates to contest in each Assembly constituency.
He said his movement will make the politics of the soil as its core ideal without compromise and explained why being part of a national party sometimes makes a compromised stand.
Annamalai said Superstar Rajnikanth had initially asked him to join his party, which was in the making, back then. "I refused his proposal and instead joined the BJP as I have already given my commitment to the BJP leader BL Santhosh. Rajnikanth's decision of not entering into politics was a good one," he added.
Annamalai, who is yet to taste electoral success as a candidate, explained how he protested various projects including Tungsten mining in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. On January 23, 2025, the Centre had cancelled the auction of the Arittapatti Mineral Block in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu citing the need to protect traditional rights.
An Important Announcement https://t.co/IcEnfaZGRK— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 5, 2026
He reiterated how he had objected to the three-language policy which will harm the education of children. "I have opposed it back then. It is not for the heck of opposing it," he said.
"If we have to make our voice heard, we need to take a firm stand when we do not subscribe to a policy of the BJP. It is possible only when we are not part of them," he reasoned.
The need to end the "cult" politics will be one of the key objectives of the future party which, he said without naming the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) which has formed the government in Tamil Nadu with its lone capital of its president C Joseph Vijay.
We would be more focused on policies rathen than individuals, he said adding that the foundation of his politics will be to offer "clean politics".
Taking a swipe at the DMK, the erstwhile saffron party leader said that his movement will not be run like a familial party where people from one family will continue to sit at the top.
"We will come up with a term limit after a detailed deliberation. It will be applicable from the local level to MPs and MLAs. It will start from me. There will not be any permanent leaders. I am a common man and I want this movement to be for that commoners. No chair is permanent for anyone. New comers should keep coming," Annamalai said.
He likened it to a "steady stream of water" and insisted that the movement should stand "beyond us."
Annamalai also made an announcement about the relaunch of the website: www.wetheleader.org for enrollment of the members. He also announced the setting up of APJ Abdul Kalam Centre For Political Ethics in Coimbatore district, where candidates for every electoral fray would be trained before being fielded by his future party.
On the need for a new political party, he said "there is definitely a space for a new political party."
"We will construct each brick with ideal values of clean governance. It takes time to cure. It will take time. We need to be patient. The movement will take the shape of a political party. We will build from the bottom up. We will bring about a change. We will make Tamil Nadu a numero uno state in the country, in every index that has a positive bearing on the quality of life of the denizens of the state," Annamalai asserted.
Asked about his meeting with BJP top brass including Amit Shah, Annamalai maintained that he believes in mutual respect and did not announce his resignation via a letter sitting in Tamil Nadu. "I met and shared with them my concerns. It is not an overnight decision. I have been preparing for the past 18 months to announce it. I have been preparing for the saffron party also to let go of me."
I had informed the BJP of his decision to resign as early as December 4, 2025. The party, he said, had asked him to carry out electioneering. "I campaigned as tasked," he said.
Though he has officially quit BJP, the livestream in YouTube still had a "Lotus" watermark.
Read More
- Annamalai's Association With BJP Ends; Party Formally Accepts Resignation Amid Buzz Over His Next Political Move
- Annamalai Meets Top BJP Leaders In Delhi, Conveys He Wants To Part Ways With Party 'On Cordial Terms'
- Tamil Nadu Polls: BJP Releases List Of 27 Candidates, K. Annamalai Not In Final Slate
- Annamalai Resigns As BJP Election Tour In-Charge For Upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election