ETV Bharat / bharat

Scindia Urges Stronger Revenue, Efficiency Push, As India Post Misses Q2 Target

New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Wednesday reviewed the performance of the Department of Posts for the second quarter, and asked them to focus more on revenue, operational efficiency and business innovation under their annual plan for 2025-26.

The review happened during the department's Annual Business Meet 2025-26, which brought together Chief Postmasters General (CPMGs) from across the country to review progress and set future targets.

While discussing the quarterly report, Scindia indicated that the department had earned Rs 3,324 crore in revenue during the second quarter, which is around 80 per cent of its target of Rs 4,200 crore. He labelled the performance "solid", while also pointing out that in order to meet the annual target of Rs 18,000 crore for FY 2025-26, more work needed to be done during the remainder of the year.

"Against a 50 per cent target for total revenue this year, we have achieved 38 per cent so far. So, we are about 12 per cent off target," the Minister added. However, he noted that this year's half-yearly results were considerably better than last year's, which suggests ongoing improvement in the Department of Posts.

By mid-year, the department was expected to collect around Rs 8,600 crore, but has so far reached around Rs 7,000 crore, which is roughly 40 per cent of the annual goal.

Recognising Top Performers

Among postal circles, Delhi and Telangana emerged as standout performers, surpassing their quarterly targets with 149 per cent and 112 per cent revenue collections, respectively. The minister said these examples demonstrated the department's potential to deliver stronger results if best practices were adopted across regions.

At the same time, he highlighted the need for "targeted interventions" in 12 underperforming circles, including Odisha, Kerala, Bihar and Tamil Nadu, urging them to identify gaps and to replicate successful models from better-performing states.

Focus Areas For Growth