Juvenile Acts Can't Justify PSA Detention, Jammu Kashmir HC Rules And Orders Youth's Release
J&K High Court quashed Shopian youth's detention under PSA, ruling juvenile acts can't justify detention and fresh evidence is needed to uphold preventive detention.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday ruled that preventive detention cannot be upheld without fresh evidence and acts committed as a juvenile cannot be used to justify detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
In a five-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar set aside the preventive detention order issued against Zahid Ahmad Mir of Shopian under the PSA and ordered his immediate release. The court observed that the authorities had failed to show any fresh activities after the detenue was released on bail in 2022. It also ruled that alleged acts committed when the detainee was a juvenile could not legally form the basis for preventive detention years later.
The petition challenged Order No. 03/DMS/PSA of 2025 dated April 28, 2025, issued by the District Magistrate, Shopian, placing Zahid Ahmad Mir under preventive detention “so as to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State (UT).”
According to the petition, the detention order suffered from non-application of mind, relied on vague grounds, failed to cite any fresh activity after the detenue secured bail, and was passed without supplying the complete material relied upon by the authorities.
The Union Territory administration defended the detention, alleging that the detainee was “a hardcore OGW of LeT/HM terrorist organisations” and a facilitator for militant activities. It claimed he remained in contact with a jailed overground worker through encrypted social media applications and argued that all statutory safeguards had been followed while issuing the detention order.
However, after examining the detention record, Justice Dhar found the core justification for preventive detention legally unsustainable.
The judgment noted that the detainee had been released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on August 16, 2022, in FIR No. 97/2022, which related to allegations involving a conspiracy to attack non-local labourers in Shopian.
The court found that neither the grounds of detention nor the official record disclosed any fresh conduct after that release which could justify invoking preventive detention.
“What were the fresh activities that compelled the detaining authority to pass the impugned order of detention are not forthcoming from the perusal of the grounds of detention,” Justice Dhar observed.
The court further recorded, “The grounds of detention and the detention record produced by the respondents are silent as to the particulars of the fresh activities that have been allegedly undertaken by the petitioner after his release on bail.”
“Neither the particulars of the places nor the details about the activities are mentioned in the grounds of detention,” it added.
Justice Dhar concluded that, “Without there being any particulars with regard to the alleged activities of the petitioner after having secured bail... and without there being any material on record to support the assertion of the detaining authority in this regard, the impugned order of detention becomes vulnerable and, as such, the same deserves to be set aside.”
The High Court also attached significant importance to the fact that Zahid Ahmad Mir was a juvenile when he was arrested in the 2022 FIR.
Referring to school records showing his date of birth as October 15, 2006, the court held that he was below 18 years of age at the relevant time.
In one of the judgment's most significant observations, Justice Dhar said, “An illegal act committed by a juvenile does not stigmatise his future, and likewise, an illegal act committed by a juvenile cannot form the basis for issuance of a detention order subsequently, more particularly when the juvenile cannot be detained under the Public Safety Act.”
The court further held, “Therefore, the detainee could not have been detained under preventive laws for the activities allegedly committed by him at the time when he was a juvenile.”
While reaching this conclusion, the court relied upon its earlier Division Bench decision in Tahir Riyaz Dar v. UT of J&K & Ors. (LPA No. 121/2025 decided on November 6, 2025).
Allowing the habeas corpus petition, the High Court ruled, “For the foregoing reasons, the petition is allowed, and the impugned order of detention is quashed.” “The detenue is directed to be released from the preventive custody forthwith, provided he is not required in connection with any other case,” the court said while directing Mir's release.
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