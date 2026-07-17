ETV Bharat / bharat

Juvenile Acts Can't Justify PSA Detention, Jammu Kashmir HC Rules And Orders Youth's Release

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday ruled that preventive detention cannot be upheld without fresh evidence and acts committed as a juvenile cannot be used to justify detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

In a five-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar set aside the preventive detention order issued against Zahid Ahmad Mir of Shopian under the PSA and ordered his immediate release. The court observed that the authorities had failed to show any fresh activities after the detenue was released on bail in 2022. It also ruled that alleged acts committed when the detainee was a juvenile could not legally form the basis for preventive detention years later.

The petition challenged Order No. 03/DMS/PSA of 2025 dated April 28, 2025, issued by the District Magistrate, Shopian, placing Zahid Ahmad Mir under preventive detention “so as to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the State (UT).”

According to the petition, the detention order suffered from non-application of mind, relied on vague grounds, failed to cite any fresh activity after the detenue secured bail, and was passed without supplying the complete material relied upon by the authorities.

The Union Territory administration defended the detention, alleging that the detainee was “a hardcore OGW of LeT/HM terrorist organisations” and a facilitator for militant activities. It claimed he remained in contact with a jailed overground worker through encrypted social media applications and argued that all statutory safeguards had been followed while issuing the detention order.

However, after examining the detention record, Justice Dhar found the core justification for preventive detention legally unsustainable.

The judgment noted that the detainee had been released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on August 16, 2022, in FIR No. 97/2022, which related to allegations involving a conspiracy to attack non-local labourers in Shopian.

The court found that neither the grounds of detention nor the official record disclosed any fresh conduct after that release which could justify invoking preventive detention.

“What were the fresh activities that compelled the detaining authority to pass the impugned order of detention are not forthcoming from the perusal of the grounds of detention,” Justice Dhar observed.