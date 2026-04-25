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Justice Will Prevail Over Politics Of Threat, Intimidation: Congress Stands Behind Pawan Khera

Congress Leader Pawan Khera ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday came out in solidarity with its leader Pawan Khera and said the verdict of the Gauhati High Court rejecting his anticipatory bail petition would be challenged in the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, expressed confidence that justice will prevail over the politics of threat and intimidation. "The entire Indian National Congress stands solidly in solidarity with Pawan Khera, the Chairman of its Media and Publicity Department. The verdict of the Guwahati High Court is in the process of being challenged in the Supreme Court," Ramesh said in a post on X. "We are confident that justice will prevail over the politics of threat, intimidation, and harassment," he also said. The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected Khera's anticipatory bail petition, moved in connection with his allegations that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.