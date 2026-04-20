ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma To Give Verdict On Kejriwal's Request For Her Recusal From Case At 4.30 PM

New Delhi: Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court will pronounce her verdict on the plea filed by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting her recusal from the hearing of the case involving the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor is an accused. Having earlier set 2.30 pm as the time when she would declare her order, which she had reserved on April 13, the Delhi HC Judge has now announced it will come at 4.30 pm.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appeared before Justice Sharma to request that she take on record his rejoinder, in which she did not respond to his allegations of bias against her, given that her children are on the government's panel, that too after she had said that the CBI, in its written submissions, "resorted to speculation, imputation of motives, rhetorical alarmism, and scandalous allegations." He said, "It is very unfortunate that the CBI is willing to malign the entire judiciary just to have this matter heard before only one Hon’ble Judge."

He also said, "It is shocking to see that the written submissions filed through the Superintendent of Police and the CBI, scandalise the entire issue by invoking all judges and all courts, when the applicant's case has always been confined to the peculiar and exceptional facts of the present matter alone."

On the CBI's argument that Justice Sharma's children were never associated with the Delhi Excise Policy case, Kejriwal said "conflict arises not from prior participation in the present proceedings, but from the admitted existence of a live, active and ongoing professional relationship with the prosecuting side’s own legal team, in particular, the establishment, in particular the Learned Solicitor General".

Earlier, on April 13, Kejriwal had stated that the court proceedings in the case had so far had led him to disbelieve the court. Expressing distrust in Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, he had said that during the first High Court hearing in the case, on March 9, only the CBI was present. He added that while none of the 23 accused were present, she had declared the Sessions Court's order as wrong, without even hearing the other side.