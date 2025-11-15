ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Surya Kant: HCs Must Envision Their Institutional Growth Like A Modern Hospital Emergency Services

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India designate Justice Surya Kant, on Saturday, said justice is not only about resolving disputes, but about protecting the innocent from being lost in the storms of circumstance. He, citing emergency services in a hospital, stressed that courts too must aspire to that level of preparedness, efficiency, and coordinated response. Justice Surya Kant will take over as the Chief Justice of India on 24th November, 2025.

Justice Kant was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi. He said: "I believe that high courts must begin to envision their institutional growth much like a modern hospital designs its emergency services—with structures that are equipped to respond swiftly, decisively, and with precision at the very moment a crisis arises".

Justice Kant added that in the same way that an emergency ward cannot afford delay, our courts too must aspire to that level of preparedness, efficiency, and coordinated response.

He said that this means strengthening technological capacity, streamlining procedures, building specialised expertise, and ensuring that judicial processes can adapt instantly to emerging situations. "Only with such foresight can the Judiciary continue to deliver timely and effective remedies, rising to every challenge with the speed and clarity that a constitutional democracy demands. These are not mere administrative ideas; they are the next step in the evolution of access to justice", said Justice Kant.

He shared an anecdote from his early days on the bench and added that his very first case was an urgent plea for visitation rights in a cross-border custody dispute involving two minor children. He said that their parents, separated by national boundaries and strained by years of litigation, stood on opposite sides of the courtroom.

He recollected the quiet anguish of the children, who were caught between competing jurisdictions and uncertain futures, and saw their anxious eyes shift from one counsel to another.

"The grandeur of the law felt deeply personal, and the magnitude of my responsibility settled in. I realised then that justice is not only about resolving disputes, but about protecting the innocent from being lost in the storms of circumstance. That first case shaped my understanding of the Bench forever: that a judge is entrusted not merely with the interpretation of law, but with ensuring that its protection reaches those who need it most”, said Justice Kant.