Justice Surya Kant: HCs Must Envision Their Institutional Growth Like A Modern Hospital Emergency Services

By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 15, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India designate Justice Surya Kant, on Saturday, said justice is not only about resolving disputes, but about protecting the innocent from being lost in the storms of circumstance. He, citing emergency services in a hospital, stressed that courts too must aspire to that level of preparedness, efficiency, and coordinated response. Justice Surya Kant will take over as the Chief Justice of India on 24th November, 2025.
Justice Kant was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi. He said: "I believe that high courts must begin to envision their institutional growth much like a modern hospital designs its emergency services—with structures that are equipped to respond swiftly, decisively, and with precision at the very moment a crisis arises".
Justice Kant added that in the same way that an emergency ward cannot afford delay, our courts too must aspire to that level of preparedness, efficiency, and coordinated response.
He said that this means strengthening technological capacity, streamlining procedures, building specialised expertise, and ensuring that judicial processes can adapt instantly to emerging situations. "Only with such foresight can the Judiciary continue to deliver timely and effective remedies, rising to every challenge with the speed and clarity that a constitutional democracy demands. These are not mere administrative ideas; they are the next step in the evolution of access to justice", said Justice Kant.
He shared an anecdote from his early days on the bench and added that his very first case was an urgent plea for visitation rights in a cross-border custody dispute involving two minor children. He said that their parents, separated by national boundaries and strained by years of litigation, stood on opposite sides of the courtroom.
He recollected the quiet anguish of the children, who were caught between competing jurisdictions and uncertain futures, and saw their anxious eyes shift from one counsel to another.
"The grandeur of the law felt deeply personal, and the magnitude of my responsibility settled in. I realised then that justice is not only about resolving disputes, but about protecting the innocent from being lost in the storms of circumstance. That first case shaped my understanding of the Bench forever: that a judge is entrusted not merely with the interpretation of law, but with ensuring that its protection reaches those who need it most”, said Justice Kant.
He added that this early encounter with justice, in its most human form, often reminds him of how institutions, too, must embody empathy and resolve. "As we gather today, I cannot help but reflect on how Jharkhand’s own journey—its birth as a State and the rise of its high court—echoes that same faith", he said.
He said district courts handle the daily concerns of the people at the grassroots, fostering faith in justice across communities. "The Supreme Court, at the national summit, is our final sentinel, ensuring that no constitutional breach passes unchecked. And, between these two poles lies the bridge between the citizen and the Constitution—the high courts (HCs)—which form the backbone of justice and shape the daily experience of constitutional ideals for millions", he said, adding that the existence of HCs, mandated by Article 214, is not merely an extra rung on the ladder to the Supreme Court.
He said their deeper significance lies in Article 226, which grants them the authority not only to enforce Fundamental Rights — as the Supreme Court does under Article 32—but also to protect legal rights of every kind.
"This wider jurisdiction allows HCs to act swiftly and effectively in cases of injustice, ensuring that protection and redress are never distant or delayed. The presence of a high court in every state, whether old or new, therefore, ensures that justice is truly local, immediate, and within reach", said Justice Kant.
He added that this deliberate combination of broad jurisdictional powers and proximity to the people, which he has just emphasised, makes HCs vital engines for legal development and social reform.
"When law intertwines with the lived realities of the people, it ceases to be abstract—it becomes human, inclusive, and transformative. Here lies the irreplaceable strength of the high courts within our federal democracy", he said.
