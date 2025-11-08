ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Sought For Tharu Tribals: Disabled And Innocent Villagers Face Bogus Forest Cases In Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: In the Terai regions of the state, amidst dense forests and the greenery of Dudhwa National Park, the Tharu community is grappling with unemployment, illiteracy, and the burden of legal cases.

Not just one or two people, but over 4,000 people living in 40 villages have cases registered against them. These people depend on agriculture and forests for their livelihood. What crimes have they committed?

In the Palia tehsil area of​​Lakhimpur Kheri district, cases have been registered by the Forest Department against 4,112 people of the Tharu community living on the edge of the forest, between 2012 and 2016. Those booked include people who are mentally challenged and visually impaired since birth.

The villagers are distressed due to the continuous issuance of court summons. Palia MLA Romi Sahni has taken the initiative to help these villagers get relief from these cases. The MLA, along with some villagers, met with CM Yogi Adityanath and appealed for justice.

BJP MLA Romi Sahni from Palia explained that a large number of cases were registered against the Tharu community in 2012 because the Tharu Association had filed a petition in court demanding legal recognition of their forest rights.

While the petition was being heard, a group entered the forest to collect fallen wood. Following this, the Forest Department obtained the voter list and registered cases accordingly. Sahni said that at that time, cases were registered not only against those who went into the forest but also against those who never left their homes. Even physically disabled and deceased people were made accused.

Ram Bahadur, the village head of Saria Para village, said that the Forest Rights Act was implemented in 2006. This act was created with the objective of giving legal rights to Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers regarding housing, agriculture, and forest use. The Tharu community and forest dwellers, under the banner of the Forest Association, filed a petition in court in 2012 regarding their rights under the Forest Rights Act. They also registered their protest against the forest department and held demonstrations with other villagers.