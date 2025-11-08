Justice Sought For Tharu Tribals: Disabled And Innocent Villagers Face Bogus Forest Cases In Lakhimpur Kheri
Forest Dept. registered cases against 4,112 Dudhwa Tharu tribals in retaliation for demanding legal rights
Published : November 8, 2025 at 9:50 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: In the Terai regions of the state, amidst dense forests and the greenery of Dudhwa National Park, the Tharu community is grappling with unemployment, illiteracy, and the burden of legal cases.
Not just one or two people, but over 4,000 people living in 40 villages have cases registered against them. These people depend on agriculture and forests for their livelihood. What crimes have they committed?
In the Palia tehsil area ofLakhimpur Kheri district, cases have been registered by the Forest Department against 4,112 people of the Tharu community living on the edge of the forest, between 2012 and 2016. Those booked include people who are mentally challenged and visually impaired since birth.
The villagers are distressed due to the continuous issuance of court summons. Palia MLA Romi Sahni has taken the initiative to help these villagers get relief from these cases. The MLA, along with some villagers, met with CM Yogi Adityanath and appealed for justice.
BJP MLA Romi Sahni from Palia explained that a large number of cases were registered against the Tharu community in 2012 because the Tharu Association had filed a petition in court demanding legal recognition of their forest rights.
While the petition was being heard, a group entered the forest to collect fallen wood. Following this, the Forest Department obtained the voter list and registered cases accordingly. Sahni said that at that time, cases were registered not only against those who went into the forest but also against those who never left their homes. Even physically disabled and deceased people were made accused.
Ram Bahadur, the village head of Saria Para village, said that the Forest Rights Act was implemented in 2006. This act was created with the objective of giving legal rights to Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers regarding housing, agriculture, and forest use. The Tharu community and forest dwellers, under the banner of the Forest Association, filed a petition in court in 2012 regarding their rights under the Forest Rights Act. They also registered their protest against the forest department and held demonstrations with other villagers.
In a retaliatory move, the forest department filed cases against 4112 people from the Tharu community and forest dwellers in 40 villages, including Sariyapara, Kiratpur, Banigawan, Sedhabeda, Bankati, Pichhli Chhediya, Beria, Dhakhiya, Jaynagar, Masankham, and Najota, whose names were there in the voter list.
Ram Bahadur stated that his village has a population of approximately 1,500. At least 375 people from his village were booked under various provisions of the Indian Forest Act and the Wildlife (Protection) Act. He spent over Rs. 9 lakh on legal expenses, including Rs. 3.5 lakh that he had to borrow. He added that 10 villagers from Sariyapara village have died, yet warrants are still being issued against them.
Gulabo Devi, a resident of Sariyapara village, said that cases have been registered against her four sons. One of her sons, Ram Bhajan, is blind from birth, and another, Rajjan, is mentally challenged. She questioned how Ram Bhajan, being blind from birth, could possibly cut wood and bring it home. Her other son, Rajjan, is mentally challenged and doesn't even care for his own body; he has to be kept tied up. He has been accused of illegally cutting trees.
The 55-year-old Har Dayal Singh from Sariya Para village has been accused of destroying bird nests in trees, and a case has been registered against him. Har Dayal said that he suffers from a chronic spinal problem. "I have been accused of climbing trees and destroying nests, something I might only be able to do in my next life. Right now, I can barely stand."
Meanwhile, 70-year-old Badna Devi said that she has been accused of selling alcohol and wild meat. She said that if they raise their voices or refuse to pay money when officials come, they are threatened with new cases. The villagers said that they were not given any notice before the cases were registered against them.
BJP MLA Romi Sahni from Palia constituency said that he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 28th along with the villagers and demanded an investigation and withdrawal of the registered cases. He said he will go to any lengths to get these cases withdrawn and ensure justice for the innocent people.
Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Field Director Raja Mohan said that the matter has come to their attention and they are investigating all the cases. Although the charge sheets were filed earlier, the department is now reviewing the cases.
