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Justice Ravindra Ghuge Will Be Acting Chief Justice Of Bombay HC As Justice Chandrashekhar Elevated To Supreme Court

Mumbai: Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, will take oath as a judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after the Centre approved his elevation as per the recommendation made last week by the Supreme Court Collegium. Following his move to the apex court, Justice Ravindra Ghuge will assume charge as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

The Centre on Monday cleared the elevation of four High Court Chief Justices including Justice Shree Chandrasekhar and senior advocate V Mohana as judges of the Supreme Court, taking the total number of judges in the apex court to 37, one short of the upgraded sanctioned strength of 38.

During his tenure as Chief Justice (CJ) of the Bombay High Court, Justice Chandrasekhar delivered judgments in several significant cases such as the security-related litigation involving the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, and the Sohrabuddin encounter case, and some judgments involving both the Centre and state governments.

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar

Justice Chandrashekhar was born on May 25, 1965. He graduated in law in 1993, from the Campus Law Centre at the University of Delhi (DU). Subsequently, on December 9, 1993, he was enrolled as an advocate with the Delhi State Bar Council and he soon commenced legal practice in Delhi.

Over the course of his 19-year career at the Bar, he appeared as a counsel in approximately 3,500 cases. He served as counsel in over 140 reported judgments delivered by the Supreme Court. Furthermore, during his legal career, he also served as the Standing Counsel for the State of Jharkhand, the AICTE, the Bihar State Housing Board, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Legal Journey

On January 17, 2013, Justice Chandrashekhar assumed office as an Additional Judge at the Jharkhand High Court (Ranchi Bench). Subsequently, on June 27, 2014, he was appointed as a Permanent Judge. In December 2023, he also shouldered the responsibility of Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. Thereafter, in December 2024, he was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court.

In May 2025, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended him for the post of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. This recommendation was approved on July 14, 2025. Subsequently, on July 21, 2025, he took the oath as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

As Chief Justice of the Bombay HC, Justice Chandrashekhar's tenure was marked by several important orders covering wide range of cases.