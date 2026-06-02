Justice Ravindra Ghuge Will Be Acting Chief Justice Of Bombay HC As Justice Chandrashekhar Elevated To Supreme Court
The Central government on Monday approved the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar to the Supreme Court.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Mumbai: Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, will take oath as a judge of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a day after the Centre approved his elevation as per the recommendation made last week by the Supreme Court Collegium. Following his move to the apex court, Justice Ravindra Ghuge will assume charge as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
The Centre on Monday cleared the elevation of four High Court Chief Justices including Justice Shree Chandrasekhar and senior advocate V Mohana as judges of the Supreme Court, taking the total number of judges in the apex court to 37, one short of the upgraded sanctioned strength of 38.
During his tenure as Chief Justice (CJ) of the Bombay High Court, Justice Chandrasekhar delivered judgments in several significant cases such as the security-related litigation involving the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, and the Sohrabuddin encounter case, and some judgments involving both the Centre and state governments.
Justice Shree Chandrashekhar
Justice Chandrashekhar was born on May 25, 1965. He graduated in law in 1993, from the Campus Law Centre at the University of Delhi (DU). Subsequently, on December 9, 1993, he was enrolled as an advocate with the Delhi State Bar Council and he soon commenced legal practice in Delhi.
Over the course of his 19-year career at the Bar, he appeared as a counsel in approximately 3,500 cases. He served as counsel in over 140 reported judgments delivered by the Supreme Court. Furthermore, during his legal career, he also served as the Standing Counsel for the State of Jharkhand, the AICTE, the Bihar State Housing Board, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
Legal Journey
On January 17, 2013, Justice Chandrashekhar assumed office as an Additional Judge at the Jharkhand High Court (Ranchi Bench). Subsequently, on June 27, 2014, he was appointed as a Permanent Judge. In December 2023, he also shouldered the responsibility of Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. Thereafter, in December 2024, he was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court.
In May 2025, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended him for the post of Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. This recommendation was approved on July 14, 2025. Subsequently, on July 21, 2025, he took the oath as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
As Chief Justice of the Bombay HC, Justice Chandrashekhar's tenure was marked by several important orders covering wide range of cases.
A Nagpur Bench headed by CJ Chandrashekhar dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking orders to recover the costs of the 'Z-Plus' security cover provided to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Furthermore, he upheld the decision of the Mumbai Sessions Court to acquit all accused in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case from Gujarat.
Additionally, a Bench headed by CJ Chandrashekhar upheld the NIA Special Court's decision to acquit the accused in the 2006 Malegaon blast case.
He granted relief to Reliance Jio by quashing a notice issued by the MMRDA to Reliance Industries seeking to recover a penalty of Rs 700 crore regarding a land parcel in the BKC area. In his order, CJ Chandrashekhar also directed MMRDA to refund the amount that was paid by the company.
This apart, he dismissed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into bribery allegations against Adani Green Energy, and also resolved the long-standing dispute regarding the salt pan lands at Kanjurmarg. In his verdict, he emphasised that public interest ultimately takes precedence, thereby making the land available for the Metro-6 car shed project.
Further, a bench presided over by Justice Chandrashekhar delivered the verdict granting permission to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cut down 45,675 mangrove trees for the Versova-Bhayandar Sea Link project.
Following Justice Chandrashekhar's elevation to the apex court, Justice Ravindra Ghuge is set to assume charge as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. A notification issued on Monday stated that following Justice Chandrashekhar's elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Ravindra Ghuge would serve as Acting Chief Justice, in accordance with the hierarchy within the Bombay High Court.
Justice Ravindra Ghuge
Born on July 9, 1966, Justice Ravindra Ghuge completed his schooling from St Xavier's High School in Kolhapur. Thereafter, he completed his Bachelor of Law (LL B) degree in 1990 from Shahaji Law College in Kolhapur and M P Law College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The same year, Justice Ghuge began practicing law at the Bombay High Court, as well as in the Industrial and Labour Courts.
During his early career, he represented workers and trade unions in approximately 2,000 cases. Later, he represented around 250 industrial establishments, including multinational corporations, as well as the Bar Council of India in various legal matters.
Justice Ghuge also served as an Associate Professor, teaching law at Masters level, at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Additionally, he served as the Secretary and subsequently as the President of the Industrial Lawyers' Association in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On June 21, 2013, he was appointed as a Judge of the Bombay High Court.
Also Read:
Supreme Court Gets 5 New Judges, Total Strength To Go Up To 37