Justice Narasimha-Led Bench To Hear Plea Concerning NEET-UG In July: SC
CJI said the plea would be heard when the apex court resumes normal functioning after the partial court working days.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha will hear the plea challenging the decision to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-test in July.
A plea seeking to quash the decision to re-conduct the NEET-UG 2026 came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The CJI said the plea would be heard by a bench headed by Justice Narasimha in July when the apex court resumes normal functioning after the partial court working days.
Justice Narasimha-led bench is already seized of separate petitions related to the NEET-UG.
The fresh plea sought a direction to the Centre and others to implement secure technology-driven digital examination and evaluation mechanisms, including encrypted digital question delivery systems, biometric authentication, AI-assisted monitoring and secure computer-based examination infrastructure for future national-level exams. The plea has sought quashing of the decision to re-conduct NEET-UG 2026.
The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to constitute an independent expert committee to examine structural, institutional and operational deficiencies in the NTA's functioning.
On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is currently investigating the matter, and a re-test is scheduled for June 21.
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