ETV Bharat / bharat

Justice Narasimha-Led Bench To Hear Plea Concerning NEET-UG In July: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha will hear the plea challenging the decision to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-test in July.

A plea seeking to quash the decision to re-conduct the NEET-UG 2026 came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana. The CJI said the plea would be heard by a bench headed by Justice Narasimha in July when the apex court resumes normal functioning after the partial court working days.

Justice Narasimha-led bench is already seized of separate petitions related to the NEET-UG.