'Justice Must Be Seen To Be Done': Supreme Court, On Appointment Of Election Commissioners
Pointing at the panel for appointing CEC and other ECs, the bench hints at a 2:1 skew, with "two on the side of the Cabinet".
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 30, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that there should be a show of fairness in the appointment of election commissioners, saying, “Just like justice is not only to be done, it has to be shown to be done…” The Apex court also orally observed, “We wonder... judges select judges nowadays… we wonder”, as it deliberated over the Centre’s dominant role in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. The current panel to appoint the CEC and other ECs comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and a Union Cabinet Minister.
The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which excludes the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel for appointing ECs.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stressed that the office of the Prime Minister has sanctity attached, and argued, “If his decision is not to be trusted, and is to be seen as necessarily a bad-faith exercise, then why not have a provision that even while selecting his Cabinet, he must consult some former judge or outsider?"
It was also argued that the executive and legislature are directly accountable to the people, unlike other organs of the state.
Justice Datta observed, “In how many states there are ministers who have cases… as you said judges select judges, we wonder judges select judges nowadays… we wonder. We are taking from your submissions. Why wouldn’t we trust the Prime Minister, of course we will trust the Prime Minister but this has not happened over the years. I rest at that."
He added that the PM would take care that nobody with a "grey element" should become a minister, saying, “We leave it to the wisdom of the PM."
“We are not dealing with a case of appointment of a minister as such… we find that minister is already there. Now, it is for the PM to select one of his Cabinet members. It becomes 2:1, two on the side of the Cabinet, and one on the side of the opposition,” said Justice Datta.
Mehta contended that the minister in this committee is not the PM’s choice, and added, “The moment your lordships say 2:1, your lordships are necessarily expressing a potential lack of faith…” Justice Datta clarified that it is not lack of faith, saying, “The EC has to be an independent person; and who is selecting him?” Observing that a committee is selecting the EC, he asked if there should be no show of fairness.
“We are not saying that fairness is not being achieved by this committee. Just like justice is not only to be done, it has to be seen to be done. We are on that second part,” observed Justice Datta. Mehta repeatedly urged the bench to first decide the question of reference to a larger bench. The bench indicated that the court wished to hear arguments on the merits before taking a call.
The bench asked if there is any constitutional fetter that prevents the two-judge bench from deciding it. Mehta said it does not. “Leave it to us whether it will go before a five-judge bench or to both of us,” said Justice Datta.
Justice Datta orally observed that if every substantial constitutional question had to be referred at the threshold, all petitions filed under Article 32 would have to be heard by constitution benches.
After hearing submissions, the bench reserved its judgment on whether the pleas challenging the law for regulating appointment procedures of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the deputies need to be referred to a larger five-judge bench. The bench asked the petitioners and the Centre to file written submissions in this regard. "We are reserving judgment on the reference. You can provide your written arguments," the bench said.
The petitioners were represented by senior advocates Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Sanjay Parikh, Vijay Hansaria, Shadan Farasat, and advocate Prashant Bhushan. They opposed the need for reference.