ETV Bharat / bharat

'Justice Must Be Seen To Be Done': Supreme Court, On Appointment Of Election Commissioners

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that there should be a show of fairness in the appointment of election commissioners, saying, “Just like justice is not only to be done, it has to be shown to be done…” The Apex court also orally observed, “We wonder... judges select judges nowadays… we wonder”, as it deliberated over the Centre’s dominant role in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma. The current panel to appoint the CEC and other ECs comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and a Union Cabinet Minister.

The bench was hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which excludes the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel for appointing ECs.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stressed that the office of the Prime Minister has sanctity attached, and argued, “If his decision is not to be trusted, and is to be seen as necessarily a bad-faith exercise, then why not have a provision that even while selecting his Cabinet, he must consult some former judge or outsider?"

It was also argued that the executive and legislature are directly accountable to the people, unlike other organs of the state.

Justice Datta observed, “In how many states there are ministers who have cases… as you said judges select judges, we wonder judges select judges nowadays… we wonder. We are taking from your submissions. Why wouldn’t we trust the Prime Minister, of course we will trust the Prime Minister but this has not happened over the years. I rest at that."

He added that the PM would take care that nobody with a "grey element" should become a minister, saying, “We leave it to the wisdom of the PM."