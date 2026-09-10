ETV Bharat / bharat

'Justice For Shruti': West Bengal Physical Education Student Dies Due To 'Treatment Delay' For Abdominal Pain In Assam; Peers Protest

Gwalior: A 22-year-old student from West Bengal enrolled at the Guwahati campus of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) has died after an acute abdominal pain with fellow students accusing the doctors at the institute's health center of medical negligence.

The deceased has been identified as Shruti Upadhyay, a third-year B.P.Ed. student and a tennis player at LNIPE’s Guwahati campus. She died at the Nemcare Hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to fellow students, Shruti had been ill for a week, suffering from abdominal pain. They said that she had even visited the campus health center and informed the doctor, but her concerns were dismissed, and she was merely given painkillers.

The fellow students alleged that the doctor kept attributing her condition to ordinary stomach pain and gas issues. When her condition worsened, she approached the warden seeking medical leave for treatment but was denied the leave.

Students protest death of B P Ed student Shruti, at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior (ETV Bharat)

It is understood that Shruti was shifted to the Sonapur District Hospital on September 4. According to fellow students, doctors at the Sonapur hospital referred the student to a private hospital, but the treatment during the critical period was delayed due to the pending approval from the LNIPE health center doctors. Shruti was finally referred to Nemcare hospital where she breathed her last on Wednesday.

The student's death has sparked a wave of protests with around 600 fellow students staging a sit-in outside the Gwalior campus of the LNIPE in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening against what they termed the medical negligence of the doctors at the Guwahati campus health center.