'Justice For Shruti': West Bengal Physical Education Student Dies Due To 'Treatment Delay' For Abdominal Pain In Assam; Peers Protest
Fellow students accused doctors at the LNIPE Guwahati campus health center of delaying her referral to the hospital, they said, led to her death.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Gwalior: A 22-year-old student from West Bengal enrolled at the Guwahati campus of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) has died after an acute abdominal pain with fellow students accusing the doctors at the institute's health center of medical negligence.
The deceased has been identified as Shruti Upadhyay, a third-year B.P.Ed. student and a tennis player at LNIPE’s Guwahati campus. She died at the Nemcare Hospital on Wednesday morning.
According to fellow students, Shruti had been ill for a week, suffering from abdominal pain. They said that she had even visited the campus health center and informed the doctor, but her concerns were dismissed, and she was merely given painkillers.
The fellow students alleged that the doctor kept attributing her condition to ordinary stomach pain and gas issues. When her condition worsened, she approached the warden seeking medical leave for treatment but was denied the leave.
It is understood that Shruti was shifted to the Sonapur District Hospital on September 4. According to fellow students, doctors at the Sonapur hospital referred the student to a private hospital, but the treatment during the critical period was delayed due to the pending approval from the LNIPE health center doctors. Shruti was finally referred to Nemcare hospital where she breathed her last on Wednesday.
The student's death has sparked a wave of protests with around 600 fellow students staging a sit-in outside the Gwalior campus of the LNIPE in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening against what they termed the medical negligence of the doctors at the Guwahati campus health center.
The protesters also sought Rs 50 lakh in compensation for the deceased student's family. Krish, an LNIPE student participating in the protest, said, "Shruti was given so many painkillers that her appendix ruptured, causing an infection to spread to her internal organs; consequently, she died before she could even reach the hospital”.
He alleged that instead of taking action against those responsible and compensating the parents who lost their daughter in this manner, the university management claims that students and teachers at the Guwahati campus collected Rs1 lakh to provide financial aid to Shruti's family.
“But does this sum of Rs 1 lakh really matter?" he asked.
"The aggrieved family should be provided financial assistance of at least Rs 50 lakh. Protests will continue in both Guwahati and Gwalior until Shruti receives justice."
Vice-Chancellor Reaches Guwahati; Doctors Removed Over 'Negligence'
Prof. Yatendra Tomar, Registrar of the LNIPE (Physical Education University), stated that the students have “not yet clearly communicated the specific reason behind this protest to the management”.
“However, following the incident in Guwahati, the LNIPE Vice-Chancellor has arrived there and is engaging in dialogue with the students. An inquiry into the matter is underway, and the doctors involved have been immediately removed. The student's death is tragic, but all possible assistance is being provided; the institute has borne the entire cost of her treatment. Efforts are also being made to counsel the students," he said.
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