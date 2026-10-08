‘Endless Forgiving’ On Death Sentences Deepens Crime Crisis: Justice Dipankar Datta
The SC judge was part of a bench hearing petitions challenging premature release of convicts in the murder of ex-MLA Relu Ram Poonia and family.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Dipankar Datta on Thursday voiced concern over the Apex court’s leniency in commuting death sentences to life terms, warning that the judiciary cannot remain endlessly forgiving. Hearing a remission case, he remarked that the court will eventually have to draw a line, as rising crime has pushed the country into a crisis.
The bench, also comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, heard petitions challenging the premature release of Sonia and Sanjeev Kumar, who were convicted in the murder of former MLA Relu Ram Poonia and eight members of his family. Advocates Aaina Verma Khowal, Lal Bahadur Khowal, and Jaswanthi appeared for the victim’s family.
The petitions, filed by members of the victim’s family, challenged the order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in December 2025, whereby directions were issued to reconsider the issue of premature release of the convicts, and to grant them interim bail. Earlier, the Apex court issued had a notice in the matter, and sought responses from the concerned parties.
During the hearing, the counsel representing the victim’s family submitted that the case pertains to the murder, in 2001, of eight members of the same family, including three minor children, one of whom was around one-and-a-half months old.
The counsel for the victim’s family further submitted that merely having undergone a long period of incarceration or having maintained good conduct in recent years does not, by itself, create an automatic right to premature release.
Justice Dipankar Datta orally noted that murder convictions once rested on the “rarest of rare” doctrine, because killings were uncommon, but that is no longer the reality today.
He recalled a case where the father had raped and murdered his eldest daughter; based on testimony from the children's mother, the father was sentenced to life imprisonment, and added that the sentence was commuted. Then, while out on bail, he went on to murder his wife in the presence of their younger daughter, taking revenge for her testimony against him.
Later, based on the child's testimony, he was sentenced to death, which was commuted to life imprisonment on the grounds that he did not commit the murder of their younger child.
Justice Datta added: "It's because of the Supreme Court's forgiving nature; India is facing this... That is why, we say, our forgiving nature has to come to an end somewhere,” he observed orally.
It was argued that the convict’s overall conduct, prison discipline, involvement in criminal activities, the genuineness of reformation, and the impact of such release on society and the victim’s family, must be considered cumulatively.
After hearing the submissions of both sides, the bench reserved its judgment in the matter.
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