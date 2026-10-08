ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Endless Forgiving’ On Death Sentences Deepens Crime Crisis: Justice Dipankar Datta

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Dipankar Datta on Thursday voiced concern over the Apex court’s leniency in commuting death sentences to life terms, warning that the judiciary cannot remain endlessly forgiving. Hearing a remission case, he remarked that the court will eventually have to draw a line, as rising crime has pushed the country into a crisis.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sheel Nagu, heard petitions challenging the premature release of Sonia and Sanjeev Kumar, who were convicted in the murder of former MLA Relu Ram Poonia and eight members of his family. Advocates Aaina Verma Khowal, Lal Bahadur Khowal, and Jaswanthi appeared for the victim’s family.