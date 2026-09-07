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Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Punjab, Haryana HC

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sept 7, 2026 ( IANS Screengrab )

Chandigarh: Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday. Justice Mishra has been functioning as the acting chief justice of the high court here since June.

He was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Lok Bhawan here. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia and Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha.