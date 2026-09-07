Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Punjab, Haryana HC
Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sept 7, 2026
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:18 AM IST
Chandigarh: Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday. Justice Mishra has been functioning as the acting chief justice of the high court here since June.
He was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Lok Bhawan here. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia and Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose government had opposed Justice Mishra's appointment, was not present at the oath-taking ceremony. The Centre notified Justice Mishra's appointment on Saturday, about a month after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation.
The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday evening passed a resolution, asking the Centre not to move forward with the administration of oath to Justice Mishra, till the state government's concerns are adequately addressed.