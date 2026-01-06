ETV Bharat / bharat

'Just Because I Am Rich': SC Rejects Plea Challenging PMLA Provision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that wealth alone does not entitle individuals to question the validity of a law, while declining to entertain a plea of a lawyer, facing money laundering charges in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, challenging the validity of a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. "This is a unique trend now. When the trial is going on, the rich and affluent move this court challenging the vires of legislation. If you are an accused, face the trial like any other ordinary citizen," the CJI said.

While declining to entertain the plea filed by lawyer Gautam Khaitan, the bench said, "Just because I am rich, I will challenge the validity of the law... this practice must stop."

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Khaitan, submitted that the constitutional validity of Section 44 was in question and required examination by the court. The top court said it does not approve of affluent accused approaching it to challenge the vires of statutory provisions while criminal trials are ongoing.