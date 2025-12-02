ETV Bharat / bharat

'Just And fair,' Supreme Court Asks Kerala To Submit Extension Request For SIR Enumeration Phase, Tells EC To Consider Sympathetically

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday recommended the Election Commission (EC) to consider extending the deadline for the submission of enumeration forms in the special intensive revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls in Kerala, amid the ongoing process for the elections of the local bodies.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Kerala government, political parties, and a legislator pressed for extension the enumeration phase of SIR in the state by at least a week.

Senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh, representing the EC, informed the apex court that the exercise of filling up of enumeration forms is causing no impediment in the smooth conducting of the elections of local bodies.

The bench observed that the election of local bodies has nothing to do with the people filling up enumeration forms for the SIR.

A counsel argued that a large number of state employees are involved in both: the local bodies election and the SIR exercise. The bench noted that the EC is saying that 88% of their work is already complete. Dwivedi said the earlier last date was on December 4, but it has already been extended by a week.

"You extend your date one week more beyond November 11, so that any left-out person who is busy in the state election, they can also get an opportunity," the CJI said. Dwivedi said nobody is aggrieved except the state and the court may hear the matter on December 10. The CJI said the court can ask the state government to submit a request to the EC and the poll body may consider it sympathetically. "The government machinery, the constitutional machinery does not have a problem. Some political parties have a problem," Kant said, when a counsel for a political party vehemently argued seeking extension.