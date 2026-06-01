ETV Bharat / bharat

June Could Be India’s Most Unpredictable Month, Say Experts

New Delhi: India could be heading into one of its most unusual and complex weather periods in recent years, with meteorologists warning of a rare combination of below-normal monsoon rainfall, intense heat stress, high humidity, severe thunderstorms and possible delays in monsoon progress.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already forecast below-normal rainfall for June and downgraded its seasonal southwest monsoon outlook to 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA), raising concerns about the impact of a developing El Niño in the Pacific Ocean. At the same time, weather experts say parts of the country could experience dangerous humidity levels, dust storms, lightning and powerful thunderstorms during the transition into the monsoon season.

The unusual mix of weather extremes has led some experts to describe the situation as a “Great June Weather Clash,” a collision between heat, moisture and atmospheric instability occurring simultaneously across different parts of India.

Monsoon Forecast Turns Weaker

According to the IMD’s latest long-range forecast, rainfall during June is likely to remain below normal, at less than 92% of the monthly average. The broader June-to-September monsoon season is also expected to be weaker than normal, with all-India rainfall projected at around 90% of the Long Period Average.

The primary reason is the growing likelihood of El Niño conditions developing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Historically, El Niño events tend to weaken the Indian monsoon circulation and are often associated with rainfall deficits, delayed sowing and increased heat stress.

Climate models indicate that weak El Niño conditions may emerge during June and strengthen gradually through July and August.

Heat and Humidity Could Create Dangerous Conditions

While temperatures across north India may not reach record-breaking levels immediately, experts warn that humidity could become an equally important factor.

Meteorologically, temperatures around 39°C to 41°C combined with increasing moisture from the Bay of Bengal can create severe heat stress. Under such conditions, the “feels-like” temperature can become significantly higher than the actual air temperature.

Geospatial expert Rajesh Paul said India is witnessing a rare interaction between extreme heat and incoming moisture.

“Extreme heat over north India is interacting with moisture from the Bay of Bengal, creating dangerous humidity levels and severe thunderstorms at the same time. While temperatures may stay around 40 degrees Celsius, the perceived temperature could approach 50 degrees in some areas. Meanwhile, concerns over a weaker monsoon and El Niño conditions are raising the risk of uneven rainfall and heightened weather volatility across the country,” he said.

The phenomenon is linked to what scientists call the wet-bulb effect, where high humidity prevents sweat from evaporating efficiently, making it harder for the human body to cool itself.

Experts Urge Caution Over Extreme Heat Claims

However, some climate experts caution against assuming that extreme humid heat is already imminent across northwest India.

Prof. S.N. Mishra, climate change expert and Visiting Professor at TERI University, said current atmospheric conditions do not yet indicate a major heat-stress emergency over the region. “The monsoon has appeared somewhat elusive right from the beginning. Based on the present synoptic situation, the actual onset and subsequent progress of the monsoon may get delayed by a few days or remain weak,” Mishra told ETV Bharat.

He explained that repeated western disturbances have kept temperatures below normal across much of northwest India and maintained northwesterly winds, limiting moisture intrusion from the Bay of Bengal. “This is preventing very high feels-like temperatures. Higher humidity generally requires sustained easterly or monsoonal flow, which remains elusive at present,” he said.