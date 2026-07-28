CJP Protest Fallout: RAF Troops Transferred From J&K, Manipur Not To Be Deployed For Crowd Control In Delhi, Other States
Operational review following the protest reshapes RAF deployment strategy, recognising the difference between counter-insurgency and crowd management, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) July 20 protest march towards Parliament and the ensuing controversy over the use of pellet guns, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has issued fresh operational guidelines directing that personnel recently transferred from conflict zones like Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur should not be immediately deployed for crowd-control duties in Delhi or other mainland states.
The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundhia last week. Senior officials from the CRPF along with RAF commanders and commandants were present at the meeting, an official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
According to sources, Dhundhia emphasised that personnel posted in special operation zones operate in a vastly different security environment and require time to adapt before being assigned public order and crowd management responsibilities in metropolitan areas.
“Personnel transferred from special operation zones such as Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur or other areas possess a different work environment and operational perspective. However, sectors such as Delhi, Bihar, and Maharashtra require a distinct and balanced approach to crowd control and public order management,” the official stated.
The advisory assumes significance as the RAF faces scrutiny over allegations that pellet guns were used during the July 20 protest when demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament. The incident left three persons with pellet injuries, triggering criticism from civil rights groups and opposition parties. While Delhi Police have denied using pellet guns, the CRPF, under which the RAF functions, has initiated an internal assessment to ascertain the sequence of events and whether standard operating procedures were followed.
Sources said the operational review identified several shortcomings, prompting the force to strengthen its deployment protocols and reinforce the principles of minimum force and calibrated response during public order situations.
It was reemphasised during the review meeting that no RAF personnel should be deployed for crowd-control or operational duties unless they have successfully undergone the mandatory RAF conversion training, which familiarises personnel with riot control tactics, graduated use of force and public engagement.
In exceptional circumstances where manpower shortages necessitate the deployment of personnel who have not completed the conversion course, commanding officers have been directed to conduct comprehensive briefings and sensitisation sessions before assigning them operational responsibilities.
The force has also reiterated behavioural guidelines for personnel deployed during demonstrations. According to sources, commanders have been instructed to ensure that personnel maintain restraint even under intense provocation.
“Personnel should not respond to provocation, abusive language or personal remarks, and must maintain restraint, patience and professional conduct in all situations,” the source said.
Senior officers believe the revised deployment policy is intended to ensure that personnel accustomed to counter-insurgency or counter-terrorism operations are adequately reoriented before handling civilian protests, where legal thresholds, operational objectives and public expectations differ significantly.
The fresh directives come as the CRPF continues its internal probe into the July 20 incident, with investigators examining deployment records, command decisions, equipment used and adherence to established crowd-control procedures.
CRPF Director General GP Singh told ETV Bharat on Monday that its headquarters has initiated a post-event assessment of the July 20 protest. "We will conduct a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Headquarters," Singh said.
The findings of the review are expected to shape future RAF deployment protocols in the capital and other major urban centres, said retired IPS officer and former director general of J&K police, SP Vaid.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Vaid echoed that the security personnel transferred from J&K, Manipur need to be acclimatised with the changing environment before their deployment in sectors like Delhi, Bihar, Assam and Maharashtra. “It is very much necessary that the personnel who are transferred from sensitive zones like J&K, Manipur and other areas must be adjusted in areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Assam,” said Vaid.
Vaid said pellet guns were used around 2009 and 2010 in J&K. “Specially following the death of Burhan Wani, the use of pellet guns has been intensified in J&K since 2016-2017. I was the DGP of J&K during that time. Pellet guns are 12 bore pump action gun and it is professionally used avoiding any harm to any vital organs of the human body,” said Vaid.
Pellet guns are normally used within a distance of 50 yards as it can damage eyes, face and other vital body parts, he said.
According to Vaid, pellet guns is definitely a better option rather than using other lethal weapons to control any volent mob and save lives.
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