ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest Fallout: RAF Troops Transferred From J&K, Manipur Not To Be Deployed For Crowd Control In Delhi, Other States

File photo of RAF personnel taking position in Connaught Place area during the protest in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In the wake of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) July 20 protest march towards Parliament and the ensuing controversy over the use of pellet guns, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has issued fresh operational guidelines directing that personnel recently transferred from conflict zones like Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur should not be immediately deployed for crowd-control duties in Delhi or other mainland states.

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by RAF Inspector General Seema Dhundhia last week. Senior officials from the CRPF along with RAF commanders and commandants were present at the meeting, an official aware of the development told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

According to sources, Dhundhia emphasised that personnel posted in special operation zones operate in a vastly different security environment and require time to adapt before being assigned public order and crowd management responsibilities in metropolitan areas.

“Personnel transferred from special operation zones such as Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur or other areas possess a different work environment and operational perspective. However, sectors such as Delhi, Bihar, and Maharashtra require a distinct and balanced approach to crowd control and public order management,” the official stated.

The advisory assumes significance as the RAF faces scrutiny over allegations that pellet guns were used during the July 20 protest when demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament. The incident left three persons with pellet injuries, triggering criticism from civil rights groups and opposition parties. While Delhi Police have denied using pellet guns, the CRPF, under which the RAF functions, has initiated an internal assessment to ascertain the sequence of events and whether standard operating procedures were followed.

Sources said the operational review identified several shortcomings, prompting the force to strengthen its deployment protocols and reinforce the principles of minimum force and calibrated response during public order situations.

It was reemphasised during the review meeting that no RAF personnel should be deployed for crowd-control or operational duties unless they have successfully undergone the mandatory RAF conversion training, which familiarises personnel with riot control tactics, graduated use of force and public engagement.

In exceptional circumstances where manpower shortages necessitate the deployment of personnel who have not completed the conversion course, commanding officers have been directed to conduct comprehensive briefings and sensitisation sessions before assigning them operational responsibilities.

The force has also reiterated behavioural guidelines for personnel deployed during demonstrations. According to sources, commanders have been instructed to ensure that personnel maintain restraint even under intense provocation.